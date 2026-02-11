US actor James Van Der Beek dies aged 48 after cancer battle
Van Der Beek, 48, was best known for his role in popular US teen drama Dawson’s Creek.
Actor James Van Der Beek has died following a battle with bowel cancer.
A statement released by the American actor’s family on Wednesday said he had died “peacefully”.
Van Der Beek, 48, was best known for playing the titular character in popular US teen drama Dawson’s Creek.
The family statement said: “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning.
“He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time.
“Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks