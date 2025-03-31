New £20 million funding to help launch drone and flying taxi services

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than £20 million of new funding will help make the use of commercial drones and even flying taxi services a reality, the Government has said.

Ministers said the money will be used to help launch new flight technologies by boosting new technology and streamlining regulatory processes to allow for the commercialisation of the industry.

Earlier this year, Amazon confirmed Darlington, Co Durham, as its proposed site for launching drone deliveries in the UK, although there is currently no timeframe for when that scheme could launch.

The Government said the wider rollout of drones could also see them used by the emergency services to help with deliveries of blood samples, as well as with search and rescue missions and the monitoring of critical infrastructure.

Aviation minister Mike Kane said: “I want the UK to have the most advanced aviation technology ecosystem in the world.

“That means creating a nimble regulatory environment and a culture of innovation, so everyone can benefit from cutting-edge transport while tackling emissions, traffic and potentially saving lives.

“Our investment alongside the new Future of Flight Industry Group will bring together tech experts, drone operators, flying vehicle manufacturers and local communities to identify where change needs to happen.”

The Department for Transport (DfT) and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will be supported by the new Regulatory Innovation Office, which aims to cut red tape by helping to shape smarter regulation to ensure new technology reaches the public sooner.

Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said the UK was “leading the way in unlocking the potential of drones” but a “regulatory system that keeps pace” was needed in order for innovation to “thrive”.

As part of this process, the RIO will consult on the mandatory use of new “electronic conspicuity” standards and technologies, which enable aircraft to share their location electronically and help drones fly safely alongside crewed aircraft.

“The Regulatory Innovation Office is cutting red tape to ensure businesses can deploy drones easily and efficiently, while maintaining the highest safety standards,” Mr Kyle told the PA news agency.

“Requiring aircraft, including drones, to transmit their location electronically will reduce the risk of collisions and make it easier for regulators to approve complex drone operations, such as delivering blood samples for the NHS, monitoring critical national infrastructure, or supporting search and rescue missions.

“Quite simply, this is regulation that will unlock a raft of new commercial and public service opportunities for the use of drones, supporting just some of the innovation we need that will drive growth and deliver on our plan for change.

“These steps will ensure the drone sector can grow while delivering real benefits to the public.

“We’ll consult on how best to implement this, working with industry to get the balance right.

“But our direction is clear: we are making the UK the best place in the world to develop and deploy cutting-edge technologies, backed by the work of our Regulatory Innovation Office.”