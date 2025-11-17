Son of Birds Of A Feather star to take part in Alzheimer’s charity trek

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The son of Birds Of A Feather actress Pauline Quirke is to take part in a five-day trek for Alzheimer’s Research UK following his mother’s dementia diagnosis.

Quirke’s family announced she would be retiring from acting when they revealed her condition in January.

She is best known for playing Sharon Theodopolopodous in BBC sitcom Birds Of A Feather from 1989, and also had roles in the film Junket 89, and the series You Must Be Joking! and Shine On Harvey Moon in the 1970s and 80s.

Her son Charlie Quirke, 31, said he will be setting off on the 140km (87-mile) walk “because it’s what my mum wants me to do”.

Over the five days, he will retrace his mother’s footsteps as he visits significant places from her life, before reaching his parents’ home in Buckinghamshire to spend Christmas together.

Charlie said: “I’m really excited to support Alzheimer’s Research UK in this way, because it’s what my mum wants me to do. She’s such a selfless person, and she’s delighted that I’m doing this to help others. I’m doing it for her, and for every family that has experienced the devastation of dementia, because we must do all we can to find a cure.

“I’ve never walked that far before, but what will keep me going is knowing that I’ll be reaching places that mean so much to mum. There’s so much about her life that I don’t know, so I’m excited to learn more about her as I go. And then I’ll carry all mum’s memories with me as I reach home for Christmas.”

Charlie will set off from Chigwell, Essex, where Birds Of A Feather was set, on December 8 and head to the training ground of the family’s beloved football team, West Ham United, at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London.

His route will take him through Greater London, Surrey and Berkshire, and will include old family homes, studios and other places that have played a key part in his mother’s life.

Through the challenge – called Charlie Quirke’s Trek For A Cure – Charlie is aiming to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

He added: “My mum has always been my best friend, and dementia hasn’t changed that.

“She’s happy, content and loving for as much of the day as she can give us. But it’s a progressive illness and, currently, there is no cure. So every day is different for all of us, and that is no different for mum – that’s what makes it so difficult. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.

“The hardest thing is knowing that there is no cure for dementia. It’s not right, and it’s not fair. As a family, we want to do our bit, which is why we shared mum’s diagnosis to raise awareness and it’s why we are proud to be Ambassadors for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

“Research is the only thing that will give families a light at the end of the tunnel, so we want to do all we can to help.”

Hilary Evans-Newton, chief executive of Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We’re honoured that Pauline Quirke and her family have become Ambassadors of Alzheimer’s Research UK, and delighted that her son, Charlie, has decided to take on this challenge for our cause.

“Like so many, Charlie knows all too well the devastation dementia causes, following his mum’s diagnosis. But by going on this trek, he will be helping to bring hope of a cure home to every family affected by dementia.

“As well as raising much-needed funds and awareness for dementia research, I’m certain this challenge will bring so much joy to the public. Pauline is a national treasure, and we all have such fond memories of her on our screens. It will be a privilege to learn more about Pauline, and her life, as Charlie embarks on this trek.

“We wish Charlie the best of luck and we can’t wait to follow his journey.”

People can support Charlie Quirke’s Trek For A Cure, by texting CHARLIE5, CHARLIE10 or CHARLIE20 to 70255 to donate £5, £10 or £20. Alternatively, they can donate online at trek.charliestrek.org.