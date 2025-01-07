The cheapest supermarket of 2024 has been named – and it’s not Lidl

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The cheapest supermarket in 2024 has been revealed by consumer website Which?.

Using an independent price comparison website, the research tracked thousands of grocery prices across eight of the UK’s biggest supermarkets – Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, and Waitrose – to find out how much each shop was charging for everyday items throughout the year.

And the winner is... Aldi. The German discounter beat its supermarket rival Lidl as the cheapest.

The results showed a December shopping list of 56 groceries cost £100.29 on average at Aldi.

Lidl came a close second, with the same shopping list costing £1.19 more (£101.48) with the supermarket’s loyalty scheme Lidl Plus, and £1.27 more (£101.56) without.

Lidl also remained in second place behind Aldi as the cheapest supermarket for smaller shops throughout the year.

People walk past an Aldi Local store in London, Britain, January 2, 2025 ( Reuters )

The results published on Sunday showed Aldi remained the cheapest supermarket in all 12 months of the year for a smaller shopping list of 56 groceries – including staples such as milk, butter, and bread.

According to the study, shoppers who stocked up at store saved an average of £393 over the course of the year, compared with those who shopped at Waitrose – the most expensive alternative.

Harry Rose, editor of Which? magazine, said: “Our research shows Aldi has retained its crown as the UK’s cheapest supermarket in 2024.

“After the added expense of the festive period, many households will be looking to cut costs.

“Our analysis shows that by switching supermarkets, shoppers can make significant savings, highlighting the advantages of shopping around where possible.”

Waitrose was £29.54 pricier than Aldi in December, at £129.83, and remained the most expensive supermarket for smaller shops for every month in 2024.

The list of 56 items analysed by Which? in December included both branded and own-brand items, such as Birds Eye peas, Hovis bread, milk and butter.

The analysis includes special offer prices and loyalty prices where applicable, but not multibuys.

The study also found Asda to be the cheapest supermarket for a larger trolley of 150 items – but only for nine months of the year.

The research explained this is because the supermarket is facing a “strong challenge” from Tesco Clubcard prices, which have made Tesco cheaper in three out of seven months since Which? began including loyalty prices in its analysis from June 2024.

Their study of bigger shops do not include Aldi or Lidl because they do not always stock some of the products on the consumer group’s larger shopping list.

Waitrose was the most expensive supermarket for a larger trolley of items every month in 2024, apart from September.

In December, a Waitrose shop cost a total of £458.12 on average.