Pet owners have been warned of the dangers of Alabama rot disease as in some rare cases it can lead to fatal kidney failure, according to veterinarians.

The disease, known more formally as ‘cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy’ (CRGV) affects the tissues of the blood vessels and kidneys of dogs.

It can cause skin lesions to form, most commonly appearing on the dog's distal limbs, paws, or lower abdomen. A dog with the disease may also show signs of localised swelling, redness, or even crusting.

Some symptoms are more subtle and appear days later such as the dog being: lethargic, having no appetite, vomiting, and showing less than normal or no urine at all, which is a sign that the kidney is affected.

Eventually, lab tests will show an increase in kidney enzymes, protein in the urine, and in the case of very severe scenarios, acute renal failure will be diagnosed.

Vets have urged pet owners to be vigilant in the coming months as 90 per cent of cases take place from November to May, according to the British Veterinary Association.

The UK has seen a total of 330 confirmed cases of CRGC in the country (19 of which took place in 2024 and 2 have been recorded in 2025 so far, prior to the peak winter months), according to the Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists.

Vets attribute the “clear seasonal pattern” of the disease during winter months to be due to environmental factors as the cold, wetter weather conditions create a hub for bacteria to thrive.

Veterinarian, Iryna Smyrnova, told the Independent said: “The bacteria that are the main culprits in this disease are usually linked to the toxins produced by Escherichia coli and they flourish in the wet and muddy soils.

“The dogs that are walking through the infected ground are more likely to get minor cuts or scratches on their paws or legs which in turn gives an opening for these toxins to enter.”

open image in gallery Alabama Rot causes lesions on the leg and chest presumably because of E. Coli bacteria ( Rex Features )

The recommendation of the experts is to perfectly stay away from the muddy woodland areas, fields, and other wet and vegetated areas throughout the high-risk period.

It is also very important to clean and disinfect the dog's paws, legs, and the area of any skin abrasions right after the walk to minimize the chances of toxins getting in.

The exact cause is unknown but studies hint at the existence of an E. coli bacterial strain.

Dr Smyrnova explained that “the disease is not caused directly by the bacteria but the toxin that they produce is what the doctors are relying on to medicate the slaughtering process.”

The veterinarian warned that “toxins want to go deeper and spread through the body and the skin is letting them in through small wounds.

“They can then cause vasculitis that affects the kidneys and leads to kidney failure and sometimes even the death of multiple organs in a short time.”