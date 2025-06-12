Gatwick-bound plane carrying 53 British nationals crashes in India

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Many people are feared to have been killed after a Gatwick-bound plane carrying 53 British nationals appeared to explode when it crashed shortly after take-off.

A video of the incident, obtained by local media, shows the Air India aircraft flying over a residential area before crashing, creating what appears to be a huge fireball followed by large plumes of black smoke.

The airline said the flight was departing from Ahmedabad Airport with 242 people on board the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

Air India also said 169 passengers are Indian nationals, 53 are British, one is Canadian and seven are Portuguese.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the crash was “devastating”, while his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi said it was “heartbreaking beyond words”.

The King is being updated on the incident, Buckingham Palace said.

India’s federal health minister Jagat Prakash Nadda said in a statement that “many people” were killed in the crash.

Air India’s chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran described the incident as a “tragic accident” and a “devastating event” and said emergency response teams are at the site.

Commons Leader Lucy Powell said the Government will provide “all the support that it can” to those affected by the incident.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has stood up a crisis team in India and the UK, Foreign Secretary David Lammy said.

The Reuters news agency reported 217 adults and 11 children were on board the flight.

Reuters also reported that a senior police officer had said the plane crashed into a doctor’s hostel.

In a statement, Mr Chandrasekaran said: “With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event.

“At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families.

“We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted.”

He added: “An emergency centre has been activated and support team have been set up for families seeking information.”

Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, director general of India’s directorate of civil aviation, told the Associated Press the crash happened in the Meghani Nagar area at 1.38pm local time (9.08am BST).

Mr Kidwai said there were 232 passengers and 12 crew members onboard.

It is the first crash involving a Boeing 787 aircraft, according to the Aviation Safety Network database.

Flight tracking website Flightradar24 posted on social media platform X: “We are following reports of a crash of Air India flight #AI171 from Ahmedabad to London.

“We received the last signal from the aircraft at 08:08:51 UTC (shortly before 9.09am BST), just seconds after take off.

“The aircraft involved is a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with registration VT-ANB.”

It added the signal from the aircraft was lost “less than a minute after take-off”.

Flightradar24 said flight tracking data shows after taking off, the plane reached a maximum altitude of 625ft, which is about 425ft above the airport.

It then started to descend at a rate of 475 feet per minute.

Air India was acquired by Tata Group from the Indian government in January 2022 after racking up billions of pounds of losses.

The airline’s UK operations are at Birmingham, Gatwick and Heathrow, with routes to a number of Indian cities such as Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Recent analysis by the PA news agency found it was the worst airline for delays to flights from UK airports last year, with planes taking off by an average of more than 45 minutes later than scheduled.

The airline has gained a poor reputation for delays and cancellations in recent years, partly caused by a lack of funds to purchase spare aircraft parts, which led to some of its fleet being grounded.

The first flight of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft involved in the crash was in December 2013.

The plane was delivered to Air India during the following month.

The FCDO said any British nationals requiring consular assistance, or who have concerns about family or friends, should call 020 7008 5000.