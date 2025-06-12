Ahmedabad plane crash kills 241, including 52 Britons, Air India confirms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fifty-two Britons are confirmed to be among more than 240 people who died after a Gatwick Airport-bound plane crashed in a fireball in India.

Air India confirmed 241 of the 242 people on board the Boeing 787 Dreamliner were killed on Thursday when the aircraft crashed into a medical college shortly after its take-off from Ahmedabad Airport.

It is one of the deadliest plane crashes in terms of the number of British nationals killed.

One British man survived the crash, and his relatives said he had “no idea” how he escaped the aircraft.

In a statement Air India said: “The 12-year-old Boeing 787-8 aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew.

“The aircraft crashed shortly after take-off. We regret to inform that, of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities.

“The sole survivor is being treated in a hospital. The passengers comprised 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals and 1 Canadian national.

“The survivor is a British national of Indian origin.

“Air India offers its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, 40, is believed to be the only survivor of the crash.

Speaking outside the family home in Leicester, his brother, Nayan Kumar Ramesh, 27, said: “We were just shocked as soon as we heard it.

“I last spoke to him yesterday morning. We’re devastated, just devastated.

“He said ‘I have no idea how I exited the plane’.”

Speaking to Sky News, Nayan said: “He video-called my dad as he crashed and said, ‘Oh, the plane’s crashed. I don’t know where my brother is. I don’t see any other passengers. I don’t know how I’m alive, how I exited the plane’.”

Dr Dhaval Gameti, who treated Mr Ramesh, said: “He was disorientated, with multiple injuries all over his body. But he seems to be out of danger.”

Video footage on social media and Indian news sites appears to show Mr Ramesh walking away from the site shortly after the crash.

Three Britons who died in the crash were named by the Gloucester Muslim Community on Facebook as Akeel Nanabawa, his wife Hannaa and their four-year-old daughter Sara.

British couple Fiongal and Jamie Greenlaw-Meek, who run a spiritual wellness centre, were also reportedly killed.

A video on Instagram taken before take-off showed them laughing and joking as they told of a “10-hour flight back to England”.

In an earlier post they told of their “mind-blowing” trip to India and their intention to make a vlog about it.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy has chaired a Cobra meeting of senior ministers about the crash, the PA news agency understands.

Images taken after the incident showed debris from the plane scattered around the area, including parts of the fuselage, tail and landing gear embedded in the BJ Medical College building.

Divyansh Singh, vice president of the Federation of All India Medical Association, told the Associated Press that at least five medical students had been killed and about 50 were injured when the plane hit the college.

Tata Group, the parent company of Air India, said it would provide 10 million rupees (around £86,000) to the families of each of those killed in the crash.

The company said it would also cover the medical costs of the injured and provide support in the “building up” of the medical college.

UK officials are being deployed to India to support the investigation, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said.

The King said he was “desperately shocked” and Buckingham Palace said he was being kept updated.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the UK was in constant contact with Indian authorities.

He said: “I think it is important for all friends and family to contact the Foreign Office so we can roll out this as quickly as possible, but it is an ongoing investigation. It’ll take some time.

“But you know, our hearts and our thoughts are absolutely with the friends and families of all those affected who are going to be absolutely devastated by this awful news.”

It is the first crash involving a Boeing 787, according to the Aviation Safety Network database.

Air India was acquired by Tata Group from the Indian government in January 2022 after racking up billions of pounds of losses.

The airline’s UK operations are based at Birmingham, Gatwick and Heathrow, with routes to a number of Indian cities such as Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

It started operating flights to Gatwick in March 2023, with 12 weekly departures including five to Ahmedabad.

Gatwick said there was no impact on wider flight operations at the airport, but a Thursday evening flight to Goa had been cancelled.

The FCDO said any British nationals requiring consular assistance, or who have concerns about family or friends, should call 020 7008 5000.