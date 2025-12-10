Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh ‘humbled’ to accept an MBE

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bridgerton actress Adjoa Andoh said she felt “imposter syndrome” in accepting an MBE compared to those who receive honours for the “special things” they do to help people across the country.

The stage and screen actress, 62, was honoured for her services to drama at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

Andoh, best known for playing Lady Agatha Danbury in the hit Netflix show Bridgerton, told the Press Association that she felt “astonished, humbled and thrilled” when she first found out about the honour.

Speaking about the investiture ceremony, Andoh said: “I feel great imposter syndrome because I like what I do and drama’s the world I live in, and it’s services to drama, so I’m thrilled about that.

“I feel very honoured to receive the honour from Prince William, I think he’s doing amazing things for homelessness, for young people, for a sense of love and connection.

“It was a real treat to get the honour from him.”

When asked what she discussed with the Prince of Wales, Andoh said: “We talked about homelessness, because I’ve just been doing some things with St Mungo’s and young people and how we give our young people the best start in life.

“I’m thrilled that he’s engaged in that conversation and in a really proactive way, so that’s what we talked about.”

Andoh has appeared in BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who and in episodes of medical drama Casualty, and in CBBC children’s spy show MI High, among others.

On the stage, Andoh has appeared in productions including Richard II at Shakespeare’s Globe, Troilus And Cressida with the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC), and Great Expectations at the Bristol Old Vic.

The actress continued: “I feel very fortunate that the work I do allows me to be with people and to be with all sorts of different people.

“I meet the most extraordinary, interesting people and there’s a lot of wonderful people doing wonderful things in this country, unsung, day in, day out.

“So I think this as an event, it’s a great time to celebrate the work that lots of people do in this country, for the benefit of the people of this country.

“So that’s the bit about feeling a bit humbled and a bit imposter syndrome-y.

“There’s dinner ladies and lollypop ladies and gentlemen and people who are working in youth clubs and putting their lives on the line and doing all sorts of really special things for people.

“And it’s really impressive, so to be in and amongst their number, I feel very humbled and honoured.”

Andoh spoke about the upcoming season four of Bridgerton, which is due to be released in 2026.

“It’s a love story between the next Bridgerton sibling Benedict,” she said.

“I think it’s going to be great.

“It’s got elements in that we haven’t seen so far, so I think that will be interesting and entertaining and joyful and I think it’s a very beautiful season.”

Andoh spoke about working on the “joyful show”, adding: “I can be in Cambodia, or I can be in Brixton, I can be in New York or in Spain, or I can be in Ghana, and people know the show and they love the show.

“And that’s a really lovely thing to be part of.

“It’s a world with lots of challenges and anything that can put some joy into the world is a good thing.”