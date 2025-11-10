Evidence ‘does not show clear link between paracetamol, autism and ADHD’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Existing evidence does not show a clear link between taking paracetamol in pregnancy and autism and ADHD in children, an in-depth review has concluded.

Researchers trawled all studies on the issue and concluded they were low quality, with “low to critically low” confidence in any findings suggesting a link.

US President Donald Trump said in September there has been a “meteoric rise” in cases of autism and that Tylenol – which is called paracetamol in the UK – was a potential cause.

He said the painkiller should not be taken during pregnancy, suggesting pregnant women should “tough it out”.

His comments were criticised by autism campaigners and scientists in the UK and around the world.

Now in a new study, published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), experts including from the universities of Liverpool and Birmingham concluded that women should continue to be advised to take paracetamol when needed to treat pain and fever in pregnancy.

They said there was a “lack of robust evidence linking paracetamol use in pregnancy and autism and ADHD in offspring”.

Furthermore, untreated fever, particularly in the first trimester, has been linked to an increased risk of miscarriage, birth defects and premature birth – underlining the need for women to be able to take paracetamol.

The team also suggested that any apparent link between paracetamol and autism and ADHD in previous studies may be driven by shared genetic and environmental factors within families.

For the latest study, researchers examined nine systematic reviews that included a total of 40 observational studies reporting on paracetamol use during pregnancy and the risk of autism, ADHD, or other neurodevelopmental outcomes.

All reviews reported a possible to strong association between a mother’s paracetamol intake and autism or ADHD, or both, in children, but seven of the nine reviews advised caution when interpreting the findings.

Overall, experts in the BMJ concluded that confidence in the findings of these reviews was low (for two reviews) to critically low (for seven reviews).

They added: “Existing evidence does not show a clear link between in utero exposure to paracetamol and autism and ADHD in offspring.

“Any apparent effect observed after in utero exposure to paracetamol on autism and ADHD in childhood might be driven by familial genetic and environmental factors and unmeasured confounders.”

Dimitrios Siassakos, professor in obstetrics and gynaecology from University College London, said: “The high-quality methodology used in this new umbrella review confirms what experts around the globe have been saying.

“The evidence that links paracetamol use in pregnancy to autism is tenuous and those studies which do report an association are confounded by the association of autism or ADHD with factors shared by families such as genetics and lifestyle.”