Holly Ramsay arrives to her wedding with famous father by her side

Model Holly Ramsay has arrived at Bath Abbey for her wedding to Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty with her TV chef father by her side.

Holly, 25, kept the finer details of her dress under wraps as she arrived at the abbey shrouded in a white cloak, hand-in-hand with father Gordon Ramsay.

Gathered well-wishers could only catch a glimpse of some lacy detail, with a hint of a scalloped skirt and long train.

The bride, who opted for a dewy make-up look, styled her hair in an up-do and was wearing a veil.

Ahead of her arrival, Peaty, who turns 31 on Sunday, was seen wearing a tuxedo as he arrived at the abbey alongside his groomsmen.

Former footballer Sir David Beckham, his wife, fashion designer Lady Beckham, and their youngest children Romeo, Cruz and Harper were among the celebrity guests in attendance.

MasterChef: The Professionals presenter Marcus Wareing and Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies were also seen making their way into the church.

Earlier on Saturday, foliage was placed around the abbey’s historic West Front door in preparation for the celebration.

Celebrity chef Gordon told Holly he “couldn’t be a prouder dad” in a post to his Instagram that said: “I’m truly so lucky being able to walk this beautiful bride down the aisle and gaining an incredible son in law @adam_peaty!

“I love you so much @hollyramsayy and couldn’t be a prouder Dad xxx.”

Peaty reportedly met his fiancee through her sister Tilly while the pair both took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2021.

Entrepreneur Davies, 41, a guest at the wedding, was also a contestant on this series of the BBC One dancing competition.

Holly announced their engagement on September 12, 2024 in an Instagram post that said: “I am marrying my best friend. I truly cannot put into words how I am feeling right now.”

In a separate post, Peaty said: “I can’t believe you’re going to be my wife. I’m truly the luckiest man on earth to have such a gentle, caring and beautiful woman by my side.”

On Saturday morning, Peaty posted a photo to his Instagram story that showed the sun rising and wrote: “Morning of our wedding.”

The swimmer, from Staffordshire, who has won six Olympics medals, was previously in a relationship with Eirianedd Munro and the pair have a five-year-old son called George-Anderson.

The wedding comes amid reports of strife between members of the Peaty family.