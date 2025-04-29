No charges over death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson during match
Adam Johnson died after he was hit in the neck by Steelers player Matthew Petgrave’s skate in October 2023
A professional ice hockey player arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of fellow player Adam Johnson has been told he will not face any charges.
Mr Johnson was playing for Nottingham Panthers against Sheffield Steelers when he was hit in the neck by Steelers player Matthew Petgrave’s skate in October 2023.
The 29-year-old American died in hospital and a post-mortem examination confirmed his cause of death as a neck injury.
On Tuesday, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided it would not bring criminal charges against Mr Petgrave, who is Canadian.
Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor Michael Quinn said: “This was a shocking and deeply upsetting incident.
“The CPS and South Yorkshire Police have worked closely together to determine whether any criminal charges should be brought against the other ice hockey player involved.
“Following a thorough police investigation and a comprehensive review of all the evidence by the CPS, we have concluded that there is not a realistic prospect of conviction for any criminal offence and so there will not be a prosecution.
“Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Adam Johnson.”
