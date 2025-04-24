Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Fresh talks over Birmingham bin strike to be held on May Day

Conciliation service Acas will be involved in the meeting for the first time since the row flared earlier this year.

Alan Jones
Thursday 24 April 2025 08:45 EDT
Rubbish bags piled up in front of bins in Birmingham (Aaron Chown/PA)
Rubbish bags piled up in front of bins in Birmingham (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Archive)

Fresh talks aimed at resolving the long-running Birmingham bin strike are to be held on May Day.

Conciliation service Acas will be involved in the meeting for the first time since the row flared earlier this year.

The inclusion of Acas was agreed on Wednesday during a brief meeting between Unite and Birmingham City Council.

Hundreds of members of Unite have been on all-out strike for more than a month in a dispute over pay and jobs, leading to rubbish piling up in the streets.

Acas director of dispute resolution Kevin Rowan said: “We can confirm that Birmingham City Council and Unite have agreed to Acas conciliation talks to help them resolve the current dispute involving refuse workers.

“The talks are scheduled to take place on May 1.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in