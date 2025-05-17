Police condemn ‘mindless act’ after footballer hit by missile thrown by own fans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have condemned a “mindless act” of violence after a football player was seriously injured by part of a chair hurled from the stands at Dundee United’s stadium.

Aberdeen FC player Jack MacKenzie was struck by the object thrown from a section of Tannadice holding Aberdeen fans after the match ended on Saturday.

He was given lengthy treatment before being taken away in a wheelchair with a bloodied bandage around his head.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin described the head injury to the defender from an object thrown by his own fans after the 2-1 defeat as “totally unacceptable”.

Home fans invaded the pitch at Tannadice after the final-day win which clinched fourth spot in the William Hill Premiership and a place in Europe.

Amid the chaos, MacKenzie, an unused substitute, was struck by the missile and needed stitches.

A Police Scotland statement read: “Part of a chair was thrown from the upper deck of the Fair Play Stand striking an Aberdeen player. He received treatment at the scene and will require further medical assessment.”

Police match commander Superintendent Ray Birnie said: “This was a mindless act which has seriously injured the player, resulting in him needing medical treatment.

“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated and I’d appeal to all fans to help us trace the person responsible.”

United’s lap of honour was called off and afterwards Thelin said: “What’s happened is totally unacceptable. It is actually a bad injury but Jack is OK so let’s see how it feels after more minutes.

“It is not acceptable, it is really, really bad. I haven’t seen exactly what happened but our player got hurt, bad. I think everyone understands that is not OK.

“He got treatment already and the medical team did really well. There is the shock also when this happens.

“You are a football player in a football game and get hit like that. We just take care of the player now and take it from there.”

United boss Jim Goodwin also condemned the violence.

The former Aberdeen manager said: “It’s an absolute disgrace. I’m gutted for Jack MacKenzie, who’s a terrific young player, and for him to be hit and seriously damaged by an object thrown by his own supporters, it’s crazy. And it’s not the first time.

“I’ve had a number of objects thrown at me throughout the season by the Aberdeen supporters and nothing has been done about it.

“So maybe it’ll take a serious incident like this to happen in order for the authorities to really step in, take notice and punish those guys and ban them from football for life.”

Fraser Wishart, chief executive of PFA Scotland, said he witnessed the scenes.

He said: “Jack MacKenzie is one of the PFA Scotland management committee so he was at a meeting the other day. So when you see him being wheeled off you are obviously pretty concerned.

“I have been warning for a long time that something like this would happen if we don’t stop it. I don’t get the mentality of anyone who would throw an object of any kind at a player.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Professional Football League said: “It’s enormously disappointing and frustrating that one of the most exciting games in the season has been marred by such moronic behaviour.

“We await the match delegate report but will work closely with both clubs and Police Scotland to help identify the perpetrator and fully expect that appropriately severe footballing and judicial sanctions will be imposed.”

A statement from Aberdeen read: “The club is dismayed and outraged at the scenes that unfolded following this afternoon’s Premiership tie with Dundee United at Tannadice Park.

“Our player, Jack MacKenzie, has sustained a serious facial injury after being struck by a part of a chair that was thrown towards the pitch.

“We await further information, but what we know for sure, the chair was thrown from the stand in which the Aberdeen supporters were being housed.

“As such, we are calling on all fans who may have witnessed this event to contact the club to provide any information that may assist us in our investigations and wider discussions with the relevant authorities.

“When the perpetrator is identified, we will take the strongest possible action available to us.”