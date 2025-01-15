Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Liveupdated

Search for Aberdeen missing sisters enters second week as detectives return to river: latest

Police Scotland continues to appeal for help finding triplets Eliza and Henrietta Huszti as family issue desperate plea saying ‘all we want is for them to be found’

Tara Cobham
Wednesday 15 January 2025 04:38 EST
Comments
Eliza and Henrietta Huszti: Police search for missing twin sisters in Scotland

The search for the missing sisters from Aberdeen has entered its second week as detectives returned to the river where they were last seen.

Police Scotland continues to appeal for help finding Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, both 32 and part of a set of triplets, after they were reported missing from their home in Aberdeen city centre.

In a desperate plea, their family issued a statement appealing for anyone with information to come forward and saying “all we want is for them to be found”.

The pair, who are originally from Hungary, were last seen on CCTV in Market Street at the Victoria Bridge over the River Dee at around 2.12am on 7 January. They crossed the bridge and turned right on to a footpath next to the river, heading in the direction of Aberdeen Boat Club.

Officers are keeping an open mind about what has happened to the siblings, but they said there is nothing to suggest criminality in relation to their disappearance, nor any indication a third party was involved.

One theory police are considering is that the pair somehow entered the water, and extensive search efforts – involving the police helicopter, dog branch and marine unit – have been focusing on the river and surrounding area.

Pictured: Path next to River Dee where Eliza and Henrietta Huszti were last seen

The path where the sisters were last seen, next to the River Dee in Aberdeen
The path where the sisters were last seen, next to the River Dee in Aberdeen (PA Wire)
Tara Cobham15 January 2025 09:37

What to do if you have information on missing sisters

Police Scotland are continuing to appeal for help finding missing Eliza and Henrietta Huszti.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the force on 101, quoting incident number 0735 of Tuesday, 7 January, 2025.

Tara Cobham15 January 2025 09:36

Police ‘extremely concerned’ for Eliza and Henrietta Huszti

Police searching for Eliza and Henrietta Huszti have said they are “extremely concerned” for the missing pair.

In an update issued on Monday, Superintendent David Howieson said: “We remain extremely concerned for Eliza and Henrietta as our searches enter a second week.

“Considerable efforts are being made to search the river and the surrounding area. We have spoken to a number of people in the course of our enquiries, including overnight, a week on from when they were last seen.

“We continue to examine all the available CCTV footage to try and establish the sisters’ movements in the early hours of Tuesday, 7 January.

“We remain in regular contact with Eliza and Henrietta’s family in Hungary and continue to provide them with support.

“We know our concern is shared by people across Aberdeen and the North East. I would urge anyone who may have information, which has not yet been passed to police, to get in touch.”

Tara Cobham15 January 2025 09:31

In pictures: Detectives return to river where sisters were last seen

A police dive boat on the River Dee in Aberdeen
A police dive boat on the River Dee in Aberdeen (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)
A police diver at Aberdeen harbour during the ongoing search for the missing sisters
A police diver at Aberdeen harbour during the ongoing search for the missing sisters (PA Wire)
Detectives have returned to the spot where the pair were last seen
Detectives have returned to the spot where the pair were last seen (PA)
Tara Cobham15 January 2025 09:28

Sisters’ family issue desperate plea saying ‘all we want is for them to be found'

The family of the two sisters who have been missing for almost a week have appealed for anyone with information to come forward, saying “all we want is for them to be found”.

In a desperate plea, the family of Eliza and Henrietta Huszti issued a statement on Monday, saying: “This has been a very worrying and upsetting time for our family.

“We are really worried about Eliza and Henrietta and all we want is for them to be found.

“If you think you might have any information which could help the police with finding Eliza and Henrietta then please pass this on as quickly as you can.

“We appreciate all the support our family has been given over the past few days and we would like our privacy to be respected at this time.”

Tara Cobham15 January 2025 09:21

Search for missing sisters from Aberdeen enters second week

The search for the missing sisters from Aberdeen has entered its second week.

Police Scotland continues to appeal for help finding Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, both 32 and part of a set of triplets, after they were reported missing from their home in Aberdeen city centre.

The search for Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, who were last seen in Aberdeen on 7 January, has entered its second week
The search for Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, who were last seen in Aberdeen on 7 January, has entered its second week (PA Media)
Tara Cobham15 January 2025 09:18

