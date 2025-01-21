Missing Aberdeen sisters latest: Police reveal eerie final text sent to landlady at same time as last sighting
Police Scotland continue major search for triplets Eliza and Henrietta Huszti as family issue desperate plea saying ‘all we want is for them to be found’
A major police update has revealed a final eerie text was sent from the phone of one of the missing Aberdeen sisters at the same time as the last sighting of the pair.
The pair’s landlady received the message from Henrietta Huszti’s phone, which indicated they would not be returning to their flat, at 2:12am on 7 January from the area of Victoria Bridge. The phone was then disconnected from the network.
It comes as fresh CCTV footage emerged showing Eliza and Henrietta, both 32 and part of a set of triplets, at the same bridge over the River Dee at around 2.50pm on 6 January, prior to their last sighting just hours later at the same bridge.
It was the sisters’ landlady who reported them as missing from their home in Aberdeen city centre, with the pair’s brother Jozsef Huszti saying it was “strange” they had not told their relatives they were planning to move out of their flat.
Police believe the sisters may have entered the water, and extensive search efforts – involving the force’s helicopter, dog branch and marine unit – have been focusing on the river and surrounding area.
The search for the missing sisters in Aberdeen has entered its second week, with police remaining concerned for their whereabouts.
Search teams were seen scouring Aberdeen Harbour on Monday, as the River Dee remains a key part of the main theory that the sisters may have entered the water for reasons unknown.
The sisters were last seen on Market Street at the Victoria Bridge over the River Dee at around 2.12am on Tuesday January 7.
They crossed the bridge and turned right onto a footpath next to the river heading towards Aberdeen Boat Club.
Police remain in contact with Eliza and Henrietta Huszti’s family in Hungary at this “very difficult” time.
Superintendent David Howieson said: “We remain in regular contact with Eliza and Henrietta’s family in Hungary and we will continue to provide them with support at this very difficult time.
“Searches will continue in the coming days and our officers will continue to do everything they can to find Eliza and Henrietta.”
The missing sisters’ landlady reported her concerns to the police after finding the pair’s personal belongings inside their flat the day after the last sighting of them.
Police also revealed that the landlady received a text message from one of the siblings’ phone at the same time as they were last seen.
Police have revealed the final eerie text that was sent from one of the missing sisters’ phones at the same time as the last sighting of the pair.
A message was sent from Henrietta Huszti’s mobile phone to their landlady at 2.12am on 7 January, indicating she and her sister Eliza would not be returning to their flat.
The text was sent from the area of Victoria Bridge, which was the place where the pair were last seen, with CCTV footage showing them there at the same time as the message was sent.
The phone was then disconnected from the network and has not been active since, said Police Scotland.
The mystery of the missing sisters in Aberdeen has only deepened after it emerged that the pair were planning to end their tenancy just before their disappearance.
Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, who went missing more than a week ago, did not tell their family they were “immediately” going to move out of their rented flat, according to their brother Jozsef.
He said they even had a phone call with their mother, with whom they were close, days before they vanished and made no mention of their decision.
He told the BBC: “They wrote a message to their landlady that they wanted to immediately end their tenancy agreement. We didn’t have any information about that.
“So that’s the strange thing, that the girls didn’t tell us anything about that.
“They never mentioned any such plan.”
He told the broadcaster the women had no financial difficulties and were saving up to buy their own property.
Police continue to keep an open mind about where the two may have gone, although they are considering one theory that the pair somehow entered the water. A police helicopter, dog branch and marine unit are focusing on the river and its surrounding area.
- Officers said there is no indication a third party was involved and that there is nothing to suggest criminality in relation to their disappearance.
- One theory police are considering is that they somehow entered the water.
- Superintendent David Howieson said there is nothing to suggest there were mental health concerns or any other concerns in relation to the sisters that might begin to explain what happened.
- As part of the investigation, it has emerged that the siblings were planning to move out the flat they rented.
- Police said they are focusing on the River Dee as there is no evidence the women left the immediate area.
- Police divers could be seen in the water in the Aberdeen harbour area on Tuesday, while officers are continuing to examine CCTV footage and carry out house-to-house inquiries.
- The women, who are both described as white and of slim build with long, brown hair, are part of a set of triplets and are originally from Hungary.
- Police Scotland said they have the support of police in their home country, who are liaising with the wider family.
Eliza and Henrietta were last spotted on CCTV in Market Street at Victoria Bridge at around 2.12am on Tuesday, 7 January.
They were then seen crossing the bridge and turning right onto a footpath next to the River Dee, heading in the direction of the Aberdeen Boat Club.
The area was covered in snow and ice when the sisters disappeared, following a bitter cold snap across the country.
In their statement, the family of the missing sisters said: “This has been a very worrying and upsetting time for our family.
“We are really worried about Eliza and Henrietta and all we want is for them to be found.
“If you think you might have any information which could help the police with finding Eliza and Henrietta then please pass this on as quickly as you can.
“We appreciate all the support our family has been given over the past few days and we would like our privacy to be respected at this time.”
The family of two sisters who have been missing for almost a week have appealed for anyone with information to come forward, saying “all we want is for them to be found”.
Lucinda Cameron has the full report:
Eliza and Henrietta Huszti were last seen on CCTV on Market Street in Aberdeen in the early hours of Tuesday January 7.
