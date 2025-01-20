Missing Aberdeen sisters latest: Police reveal eerie final text sent to landlady at same time as last sighting
Police Scotland continue major search for triplets Eliza and Henrietta Huszti as family issue desperate plea saying ‘all we want is for them to be found’
A major police update has revealed a final eerie text was sent from the phone of one of the missing Aberdeen sisters at the same time as the last sighting of the pair.
The pair’s landlady received the message from Henrietta Huszti’s phone, which indicated they would not be returning to their flat, at 2:12am on 7 January from the area of Victoria Bridge. The phone was then disconnected from the network.
It comes as fresh CCTV footage emerged showing Eliza and Henrietta, both 32 and part of a set of triplets, at the same bridge over the River Dee at around 2.50pm on 6 January, prior to their last sighting just hours later at the same bridge.
It was the sisters’ landlady who reported them as missing from their home in Aberdeen city centre, with the pair’s brother Jozsef Huszti saying it was “strange” they had not told their relatives they were planning to move out of their flat.
Police believe the sisters may have entered the water, and extensive search efforts – involving the force’s helicopter, dog branch and marine unit – have been focusing on the river and surrounding area.
What to do if you have information on missing Aberdeen sisters
Police Scotland continue to appeal for the public’s help in their search for the missing Aberdeen sisters.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force on 101, quoting incident number 0735 of Tuesday 7 January.
Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.
Hungarian media compares case to 2008 disappearance of French student in Budapest
A Hungarian tabloid has compared the case of the missing Huszti sisters to the 2008 disappearance of a French student living in Budapest.
Ophelie Bretnacher was last seen on CCTV leaving a nightclub and her belongings later found at the Hungarian capital’s Chain Bridge across the River Danube, with her landlord reporting her missing. Her body was ultimately found several weeks later.
Hungarian outlet Blikk suggested that the case – which reportedly saw hundreds of people in France take to the streets to urge the state to intervene – bears similarities to that Henrietta and Eliza, while stressing that there is still hope for the missing sisters.
Owner of Eastern European shop says sisters were ‘more than polite'
The owner of an Eastern European shop in Aberdeen has said that Eliza and Henrietta Huszti often visited to purchase Hungarian items, and described them as “respectful” and “more than polite”.
Diana Popescu, who owns the Authentic Romanian Shop, told the Press and Journal: “We don’t know much about them, besides their faces, that they are twins, and we guessed they were Hungarian, based on the products they were buying.
“We were shocked to hear the news. They are nice, respectful young women who seem to mind their own business. They deserve to have a long life ahead of them.
“No one knows what happened to them yet and everyone hopes they will be found safe. With them being missing for so long, it’s very concerning and it makes you think the worst.
“They came into our shop for few times together, but mostly separately. They were always more than polite.”
Neighbours 'hope and pray sisters found safe’
Former neighbours of the sisters have said they are hoping and praying the missing pair are found safe.
Retired couple David and Lesley, residents of Gladstone Place in Woodside, described the pair as “quiet” but remembered one of them was “always” seen wearing something colourful when the siblings lived in their local area years ago.
David, 69, told the Press and Journal: “It’s sad to hear what has happened.
“They were quite quiet. I didn’t get the chance to talk to them much, they kept themselves to themselves.”
Lesley, 64, added: “It is a right shame. I really hope they are found. It’s not good that it’s been a week now. I’m keeping an open mind, and pray that they’re found safe.
“I just hope everything goes the way that the family are hoping for. It’s never the message that you want to hear – that a family member has gone missing.”
Another couple, who live on Gladstone Place, said: “The street is a really lovely community so it’s horrible to hear that’s happened to people who lived here.
“We’re hoping for the best, and we send our wishes to the family.
“It really hits home when it’s someone who once lived in your neighbourhood.”
In pictures: Detectives return to river where sisters were last seen
Pictured: Path next to River Dee where Eliza and Henrietta Huszti were last seen
Last message of missing twins before vanishing
Eliza and Henrietta have not been seen or heard from since the sighting of them around 2.12am on Tuesday, 7 January, 2025 and searches are continuing.
A text message was sent from Henrietta’s mobile phone to their landlady at 2.12am on Tuesday, 7 January, 2025, from the area of Victoria Bridge, indicating they would not be returning to the flat.
The phone was then disconnected from the network and has not been active since.
The following day, the sisters’ personal belongings were found inside in the flat and the landlady reported her concerns to police.
What do we know about the two missing sisters?
Henrietta and Eliza Huszti, who were described as being “very close”, moved from Hungary to Scotland together around seven years ago.
They are both aged 32, and have a triplet sister Edit. They also have a brother named Joszef.
The two sisters lived in Aberdeen and had been saving to buy their own home.
Their brother described them as cautious people, who always talked decisions through with each other and their mother, with whom they were very close and spoke to at least weekly, if not daily.
Sisters had been saving up to buy their own property, brother says
The twins’ brother Joszef Huszti told the BBC that his sisters had no financial difficulties and were saving up to buy their own property.
