The popular A-level subject that the UK isn’t very good at

Mathematics at A-level is going from strength to strength. Maths is the most popular subject choice, and further maths, which is a separate A-level course, has seen the most growth in uptake. Despite this, concerns still remain about the mathematical skills of young people who do not choose to study maths after they are 16.

Students in England who have passed GCSE maths at grade four or above, but who are not taking A-level or AS-level maths, are eligible to take a core maths qualification.

Core maths was introduced in 2014-15 to attempt to remedy a lack in mathematics education after 16. But the number of entries remains well short of what they could be. Many students who would benefit from maths after 16 are not taking this subject.

A 2010 report from the Nuffield Foundation found that students in the UK lag behind their peers in other countries in participation in mathematics after the age of 16. Further research from the Royal Society and higher education charity AdvanceHE showed that, as a consequence, many were not well prepared for the demands of their university courses or careers.

Survey data has also found that over half of UK adults’ maths skills are low.

Many courses at university include mathematical or quantitative elements ( PA )

Many courses at university include mathematical or quantitative elements, but do not require AS or A-level maths for entry. These include psychology, geography, business and management, sociology, health sciences, biology, education and IT.

When many students have not studied mathematics since GCSE, this results in a lack of fluency and confidence in using and applying it.

Core maths consolidates and builds on students’ mathematical understanding. The focus is on using and applying mathematics to authentic problems drawn from study, work and life. This includes understanding and using graphs, statistics and tools such as spreadsheets, as well as understanding risk and probability.

Take-up remains low despite incentives – schools receive an additional £900 in funding for each student who studies core maths. In 2025, 15,327 students took core maths – a 20% increase on 12,810 entries in 2024, which is very encouraging. However, research from the Royal Society in 2022 found that fewer than 10% of the number of A-level students who were not taking A-level mathematics had taken core maths, which will not have changed significantly even with the current numbers.

Increasing enrolment

There remains a strong commitment from the government to increasing participation in mathematics after 16 in England through core maths. Many schools and colleges have embraced the subject, and universities have expressed support too.

However, a real incentive for teenagers to study this subject would be if it was rewarded in entry to university. Universities can allow students entry to a course with lower A-level grade profiles than normally required if they also passed core maths, for instance. But the number of universities making this kind of offer is low.

Schools and colleges need stronger signals from universities to induce them to offer students the opportunity to study for a core maths qualification, and to encourage their students to do so. Shifting today’s landscape to one where the vast majority of learners aged 16 to 19 in England are studying some form of mathematics which is relevant to their current and future interests and needs will require reform.

The Royal Society’s 2024 report on mathematical and data education sets out several reforms necessary to develop the mass mathematical, quantitative and data skills needed for the careers of the future. These include compulsory maths and data education in some form until 18. Extending the take-up of core maths would be an excellent way to begin achieving this.

Paul Glaister CBE is a Professor of Mathematics and Mathematics Education at the University of Reading.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.