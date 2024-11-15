Police officers injured during protest as Hillary Clinton visited Belfast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A number of police officers were injured during a protest against Hillary Clinton in Belfast.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said a full investigation has been launched into scenes of public disorder outside Queen’s University on Thursday.

The protest took place while the former US presidential candidate addressed a summit at the university, where she is the chancellor.

There was a heavy police presence as protesters chanted “shame” and carried Palestine flags and a cut-out of Mrs Clinton depicted with blood on her hands.

Footage showed angry exchanges and scuffles between protesters and police.

A source at Queen’s said a senior member of staff has received a viable threat on their life and that students at the university have also been threatened, and three members of staff have been injured.

They said the university is calling for protesters to de-escalate and engage only in peaceful protests, in the interest of public safety and to prevent students putting their futures at risk.

The PSNI said four men were arrested. Three, aged 18, 20 and 21 years old, have been charged with resisting police.

The 18-year-old was also charged with obstructing police and the 21-year-old with obstructing police and assault on police.

They are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on December 12.

A fourth man, aged 57, was released.

South Belfast District Commander Superintendent Finola Dornan said every effort was made to facilitate those engaging in peaceful protest, and said it is unacceptable and without justification that a number of officers were injured.

“During the course of a protest in the university area of south Belfast, our policing team responded to a number of public disorder offences on the afternoon of Thursday November 14,” she said.

“The right to protest, freedom of speech and assembly are fundamental human rights. They are protected in law and allow individuals to engage in peaceful protest, balanced against the rights and protection of others.

“What was experienced yesterday cannot be described as peaceful in nature. In order to manage risks to the public and to our officers, additional resources, including tactical support officers, were required, significantly over and above the initial local police deployment.

“A number of our officers were injured and this is unacceptable and without justification. In spite of these challenges, every effort was made to facilitate those engaging in peaceful protest to continue to express their views.

“A full investigation into the disorder yesterday has been launched.

“We will review footage with a view to identifying any other offences that have been committed. I would encourage anyone with any information which could assist police to contact us on 101 and quote reference 890 of 14/11/24.”

In a statement on Thursday, Queen’s said that while they respected the right to protest peacefully, it was “disappointed at the action of this small number of protesters and condemn their behaviour”.