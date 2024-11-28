Detectives in new plea for information 20 years after doorstep murder of banker

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The public have been urged to help solve the murder of a banker who was shot on his doorstep exactly 20 years ago.

Alistair Wilson, 30, was murdered on November 28, 2004 at his home on Crescent Road, Nairn, in the Highlands.

Detectives have examined thousands of statements and documents but his killer has not been found.

In September, Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC announced the case would be reinvestigated under Operation Sabine, with a new team of officers and prosecutors.

Detectives will examine all evidence gathered over the last two decades, as well as look for new lines of inquiry, with the help of modern technology and forensics.

They will look at around 10,000 documents, including roughly 6,000 statements, and also examine 14,000 actions carried out by police since the murder.

Police have also launched a major investigation public portal that allows people to submit files and information to the team anonymously to help resolve the murder of the father-of-two.

A team of 14 officers are now working on Operation Sabine, with more being drafted on to the inquiry in the coming weeks.

Alistair’s wife Veronica, their two sons and wider family have suffered 20 years of pain and their unanswered questions about why he was murdered and who was responsible remain Suzanne Chow, Detective Chief Superintendent

The team were drawn from a range of specialisms across Police Scotland, including complex investigations, homicide and murder inquiries, forensics and intelligence gathering.

Detective Chief Superintendent Suzanne Chow said: “The team reinvestigating Alistair’s murder are absolutely committed to doing everything they can to get justice for his family.

“We are exploring all new opportunities available to us, including advanced technology around forensics and DNA analysis.

“Alistair’s wife Veronica, their two sons and wider family have suffered 20 years of pain and their unanswered questions about why he was murdered and who was responsible remain.

“The thoughts of everyone at Police Scotland are very much with them at this time and we are keeping them informed of any updates we have as the reinvestigation progresses.

“I am determined that the passage of time is no barrier to justice and we are absolutely committed to finding out who was responsible and bringing them to justice.

“The new major investigation public portal is another option for the public to send us information directly and anonymously if they wish.

“A significant anniversary such as this will prompt further discussion both in the local community and across the country around this investigation, and I would urge anyone with information – no matter how small or insignificant they think it might be – to speak to us and help get justice for Alistair’s family.”