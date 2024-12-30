Severe flood warnings as heavy rain brings ‘danger to life’ in northern Scotland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A rare severe flood warning of “danger to life” has been issued for part of northern Scotland on Hogmanay, as a heavy downpour of rain is expected to burst riverbanks.

Aviemore and nearby areas in the Highlands are bracing for extensive river flooding on Tuesday morning after a night of continuous rain.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) is warning communities in the north west and central Highlands to prepare for the impact of flooding in the run-up to Hogmanay.

A yellow weather warning of heavy rain and snow is currently in force across most of Scotland on Monday and Tuesday, while an amber warning for rain is in place for an area around Inverness on Tuesday.

On Monday evening, Sepa warned people around Aviemore should act immediately, saying: “There is a danger to life. If you are in an affected area and are in danger and need assistance, call emergency responders.

“Due to persistent and heavy rainfall, river levels on the River Spey will rise throughout Monday night and into Tuesday morning causing serious flooding.

“Extensive flooding to properties and businesses is expected in and around Aviemore.”

First Minister John Swinney posted on X, formerly, Twitter, saying it was a “very significant upgrade of the weather warning to a rare severe flood warning”.

On Monday afternoon, organisers announced outdoor events at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations on Monday and Tuesday would be cancelled, including the street party and concert in Princes Street Gardens – due to be headlined by Scottish band Texas – and the midnight fireworks.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay said: “Due to ongoing high winds and inclement weather in Edinburgh city centre, we regret to announce that outdoor events scheduled for Monday and December 31 are unable to go ahead on the grounds of public safety.

“The cancellation includes tonight’s Night Afore Disco Party in West Princes Street Gardens and, on December 31, Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Street Party, Concert in the Gardens and the midnight fireworks from Edinburgh Castle.

“We have been unable to continue with preparations and necessary set-up for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay outdoor events due to extreme weather and forecast conditions. Therefore, for safety reasons, we, along with our event partners, have taken the difficult decision to cancel all outdoor events.”

The spokesperson said indoor events are continuing as planned.

Heavy rain has already caused travel disruption on Monday with the Highland Main Line closed due to high water levels on the Gynack Burn at Kingussie.

The Crianlarich-Oban line was also shut for a time due to flooding between Tyndrum Lower and Dalmally but later reopened.

Forecasters predict that heavy rain will become persistent and widespread in Scotland on Monday and Tuesday, with 50-70mm of rain possible over the two days in many areas while some places may see 100-140mm.

Douglas Cairns, Traffic Scotland operator manager at Transport Scotland, said: “The severe weather across much of Scotland this week will, unfortunately, cause some disruption across the transport network.

“Road, rail, air and ferry services are all likely to be affected by the conditions, with localised flooding, longer journey times and cancellations possible, as well as potential restrictions on bridges.

“The network is also expected to be busy as people travel to celebrate New Year with friends and family.

“We are asking travellers to plan their journeys before setting off to ensure they reach their destination and celebrations in good time.

Earlier, Pascal Lardet, Sepa flood duty manager, said: “Some very high river levels are forecast for Monday and Tuesday, in particular, the Spey and other rivers in the Great Glen and Easter Ross area.

“Levels on the River Tay and other rivers across the Central Highlands will also be high.

“We’re likely to see river and surface water flooding impacts across these areas, resulting in disruptions to transport and to communities.

“Flooding of property, infrastructure, roads and the rail network are all possible. We urge everyone to be prepared and be aware.”

The yellow warning of rain and snow on Monday and Tuesday covered central Scotland, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, the Highlands and Western Isles, Edinburgh, West Lothian and Strathclyde including most of Argyll and Bute.

Forecasters warned flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and travel disruption, while fast-flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.

A separate warning of “persistent snow” has been issued for Orkney and Shetland between 5am and midnight on Hogmanay.

Weather warnings also stretch into 2025 with a yellow alert of snow and ice in the north of mainland Scotland between the start of January 1 until 9am on January 2.