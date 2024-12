Woman arrested for suspected child neglect over death of Steve Bruce’s grandson

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect after the death of football manager Steve Bruce’s four-month-old grandson earlier this year.

The child, named previously as Madison, was found dead by police at an address in Trafford, Greater Manchester, shortly after 7am on October 18.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said on Monday that a woman, in her 40s, was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on bail as it continued its investigations.

A GMP spokesperson said: “At approximately 7.10am on Friday October 18 2024 officers responded to a concern for welfare in Trafford and sadly found a baby deceased.

“A woman in her 40s was arrested on suspicion of child neglect and has been bailed as we continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this death.”

The Sun reported that Madison lived with his parents, Bruce’s daughter Amy, 37, and her former footballer husband Matt Smith, 35.

Bruce, current manager of League One club Blackpool, missed the team’s game against Barnsley on October 19 following the incident.

Later that month, the 63-year-old said in a message posted on the club’s official X account: “It’s been the worst time of my family’s entire lives and is something no family should have to endure.

“I’d like to take this opportunity on behalf of all the family to thank everyone for the tributes and messages from inside and outside the footballing world. It has touched us all.”