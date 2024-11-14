Government to ban new coal mining schemes as UK turns to clean energy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

New coal mining schemes will be banned in the UK, the Government has said.

Ministers have confirmed that legislation will be introduced to restrict the future licensing of new coal mines, as they said phasing out the fossil fuel worldwide is a crucial step to limiting global temperature rises and improving air quality.

The move comes after Britain became the first major economy to stop burning coal for power in October, as the last coal-fired power station at Ratcliffe-on-Soar, Nottinghamshire, closed.

With a few exemptions, the ban will cover coal extraction for all uses, such as for fuel and for coking coal for steel production.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) said there may be limited exceptions to the ban for “safety or restoration purposes” while an exemption is also anticipated to protect the historic rights of freeminers to mine personal plots or “gales” in the Forest of Dean.

The Government also said there was a “small number” of licensed operational coal mines that would be unaffected and could continue mining in line with their current licences and consents.

Now the UK is in prime position to lead the way in phasing out coal power around the world Michael Shanks, energy minister

Making the announcement about plans to ban new licence, energy minister Michael Shanks paid tribute to coal miners who “kept the lights on” for the UK, but said consigning coal power to the past would pave the way for a clean energy future.

The coal power era in the UK began in 1882 with the opening of the world’s first coal-powered station at Holborn Viaduct, London, though the fossil fuel had been mined long before that for uses such as industry and heating.

As recently as 2012, coal was generating 40% of UK electricity supplies, but that has fallen to zero with the closure of the country’s coal power stations.

But it is still the biggest source of climate warming emissions worldwide, with the latest analysis released as countries meet in Azerbaijan for UN Cop29 climate talks showing carbon pollution from coal continues to rise.

A scheme in Whitehaven, Cumbria, to produce coking coal for steel production was set to be the country’s first new coal mine for 30 years but has been beset by legal and regulatory setbacks.

A High Court judge quashed the decision to grant planning permission for the coking coal mine in a landmark ruling in September, after the government withdrew its defence of the decision, and the coal watchdog has refused to grant it underground coal mining licences.

Mr Shanks said: “Coal mining powered this country for over 140 years and we owe a huge debt to workers who kept the lights on for homes and businesses across the country.

“Now the UK is in prime position to lead the way in phasing out coal power around the world, which remains the single largest contributor to global emissions.

“By consigning coal power to the past, we can pave the way for a clean, secure energy system that will protect billpayers and create a new generation of skilled workers.”

This is the example that the rest of the world can follow, showing that what the UK does matters internationally Jess Ralston, ECIU

Jess Ralston, head of energy at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) think tank said the UK had proved it was possible to phase out coal from the power system without interruption to supplies, and the courts had ruled against opening a new mine.

“Instead of being stuck in the past, we’ve chosen to invest in kickstarting the industries of the future, like offshore wind, which is where economic growth lies.

“This is the example that the rest of the world can follow, showing that what the UK does matters internationally.”