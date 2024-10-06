Government backs police action against shows of support for Hezbollah

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



The Government has backed police to take action against protesters who show support for Hezbollah, after one man was arrested for allegedly shouting support for the proscribed organisation during a march in central London.

Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched through the capital on Saturday, meeting counter-protests at several points on their route.

The Metropolitan Police arrested two people on suspicion of supporting a proscribed organisation, with one man held after allegedly shouting support for Hezbollah near a pro-Israel counter-demonstration, according to the force.

The Home Secretary, the Prime Minister said very clearly yesterday that the police have our full support should they take action against people carrying signs like that Peter Kyle, Science and Technology Secretary

Another man was arrested on suspicion of wearing or displaying an article indicating support for Hamas, which is also a proscribed organisation, after he was allegedly spotted wearing a parachute, the Met Police said.

Images of people holding placards that read “I love Hezbollah” have circulated online, and police said they are working to identify those involved.

Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said the police have “our full support” should they take action against people carrying signs suggesting support for Hezbollah.

He told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “The Home Secretary, the Prime Minister said very clearly yesterday that the police have our full support should they take action against people carrying signs like that.”