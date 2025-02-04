Dail row over speaking time resolved after Ceann Comhairle’s intervention

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A row that disrupted parliamentary procedures to elect an Irish premier has been resolved after an intervention from the speaker of the Dail chamber.

A Government spokesperson said they accepted Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy’s recommendation that government-affiliated independents should not be given speaking time during opposition slots.

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry, a lead negotiator for the independents, said he accepted Ms Murphy’s decision but added that Dail reform was needed to recognise independents who are supportive of government.

If this is drawn to a close, it is a significant win for the opposition Cian O'Callaghan

Opposition parties disrupted Parliament two weeks ago to protest against giving independent TDs who had been involved in government formation talks opposition speaking time.

An agreement was made to allow for the appointment of Micheal Martin as Taoiseach while a resolution was found.

In the two weeks since then, efforts by Government and opposition TDs to find a compromise had failed.

Of the nine independents involved in government formation talks with the Fianna Fail-Fine Gael Government – seven from the Regional Independent Group and two Kerry brothers Michael and Danny Healy-Rae – five are ministers of state.

Four other independents – Mr Lowry, Gillian Toole, Barry Heneghan and Danny Healy-Rae – want to be part of a technical group, which would give them Dail speaking slots during opposition time.

The Ceann Comhairle weighed in on the row on Monday to say that these four TDs should not be given opposition speaking time.

“In line with our consistent position that speaking time is a matter for the Oireachtas, the two Government parties accept the recommendation of the Ceann Comhairle,” a spokesperson for the Government said.

“The Government Chief Whip will continue to engage with the Dail reform committee to ensure speaking rights for all members are upheld.”

Mr Lowry, who led the Regional Independents in government formation talks and who Ms Murphy credited as suggesting her for the role of Ceann Comhairle, said he was “not surprised” by her decision.

“We accept the ruling. I think what the ruling does is it highlights the urgent necessity for Dail reform,” he told reporters at Leinster House.

He said there was a need for a “major body of work” to accommodate the needs of the government-affiliated independents.

“I think the Government are going to have to review this decision, they’re going to have to come forward with proposals.

“But the reality here in the Dail is that – as it stands at the moment – you have the Government and you have opposition, and I think somewhere in the middle you have rural independents who are supportive of government, and that has to be accommodated in any new procedures.”

Speaking ahead of the Dail Reform Committee meeting at noon, acting leader of the Social Democrats Cian O’Callaghan said that Ms Murphy’s decision “vindicates what we’ve been saying” and “draws a line in the sand”.

Mr O’Callaghan said it would be in “very bad faith” for the Government to change the standing orders in a way that would not be agreeable to the opposition, as it would go against a commitment made during a meeting of the party leaders.

He said it represented a “significant win” for the opposition and “a win for our democratic procedures”.

“It is a clear signal to anyone who thinks that, through whatever forms of deals, (they) can try and undo the basic democratic procedures we’ve been operating on, in terms of government and opposition, it’s a clear signal to them that they won’t, can’t get away with these things.”