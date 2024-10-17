Quarter of 11 to 15-years-old have tried vaping, figures show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A quarter of 11 to 15-year-olds in England have tried vaping, new NHS figures show, with almost one in 10 using e-cigarettes regularly.

Charities have called for the Government to bring forward the Tobacco and Vapes Bill as soon as possible to “more effectively regulate” e-cigarette use.

The latest Smoking, Drinking and Drug Use among Young People in England report showed 25% of 11 to 15-year-olds had tried vaping in 2023, up from 22% in 2021.

Some 9% said they vape frequently, which is unchanged from the previous report.

Of the proportion of youngsters who had tried e-cigarettes in 2023, some 89% had never regularly smoked tobacco.

Some 6% also reported vaping before trying cigarettes, while 5% said they had smoked cigarettes before trying a vape.

Matt Fagg, NHS England’s director for prevention and long-term conditions, said: “It is incredibly concerning that almost one in 10 young people regularly or occasionally vape – it means they are at risk of becoming hooked on one of the world’s most addictive substances, and that is before we consider the longer-term impacts which are still unclear.”

Health minister Andrew Gwynne also described the figures as “worrying”.

He added: “The health advice is clear that children and adult non-smokers should never vape, so it is unacceptable to see unscrupulous retailers marketing them at children.”

Cigarette use amongst 11 to 15-year-olds in 2023 was similar to 2021, with 11% saying they had tried cigarettes, down slightly from 12%.

Some 3% of the age group reported being current smokers last year, while 1% were regular smokers, which were both unchanged from 2021.

Public health charity Action on Smoking and Health (Ash) urged the Government to bring forward the Tobacco and Vapes Bill “as soon as possible”.

The proposed legislation sought to prevent anyone born after January 1 2009 from legally smoking by gradually raising the age at which tobacco can be bought.

Today’s data should be the impetus the Government needs to bring forward legislation for first reading Hazel Cheeseman, Action on Smoking and Health

It also aimed to impose restrictions on the sale and marketing of vapes to children.

The Bill was shelved as a result of the general election being called but was revived by the Labour Government in July.

Hazel Cheeseman, chief executive of Ash, said: “It is vital the Government bring forward the Tobacco and Vapes Bill as soon as possible to accelerate progress towards a smoke-free generation and more effectively regulate vaping.

“While smoking rates have fallen dramatically among 11-15-year-olds over the last few decades, this data indicate progress is stalling and show a particularly worrying jump in 11-year-olds reporting ever smoking or currently smoking.

“At the same time youth vaping remains too high and is unlikely to fall without further regulations to limit the appeal of vapes to teens.

“Today’s data should be the impetus the Government needs to bring forward legislation for first reading.”

Mr Gwynne added: “Through the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, we will stop vapes from being deliberately branded to target children, protecting future generations from becoming hooked on nicotine and ensuring the next generation grows up smoke and vape free.”