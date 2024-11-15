BBC Children In Need raises more than £39m after star-studded live show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

BBC Children In Need has raised more than £39 million following its annual fundraising show.

The appeal show featured appearances from stars including Oscar-winner Gary Oldman, pop group Girls Aloud, chat show host Graham Norton, the cast of Gladiators and the Strictly Come Dancing professionals.

Ella Henderson and Rag’n’Bone Man were among those to provide musical entertainment during the live programme from MediaCityUK in Salford.

At the end of the show, co-host Vernon Kay thanked viewers for their generosity as he announced that a total of £39,210,850 has been raised so far.

TV presenter and radio host Paddy McGuinness raised £8,856,580 after his BBC Radio 2 ultra endurance cycle challenge, which saw him travel through three nations and eight counties to finish a 300-mile cycle ride.

Meanwhile Children In Need’s 2024 charity single was played for the first time during the live show, which features a new version of Girls Aloud track Stand By You (Sarah’s Version) with the late Sarah Harding on lead vocals.

The show also saw Rag’n’Bone Man perform an acoustic version of his track Put A Little Hurt On Me.

Introducing the singer to the stage, presenter Kay told the audience: “He was so keen – this is a true story – he was so keen to be a part of tonight’s Children In Need, he’s left his honeymoon early. What a dude.”

Rag’n’Bone Man reportedly married Zoe Beardsall in West Sussex over the weekend.

The charity night, co-hosted by The Saturdays star Rochelle Humes, Paralympian Ade Adepitan, TV presenter Mel Giedroyc, comedian and podcaster Chris Ramsey and Bafta TV award-winning actor Lenny Rush, also featured a sneak peek of the Doctor Who Christmas special.

The clip saw 15th Time Lord Ncuti Gatwa and Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan star in the festive episode titled Joy To The World, facing off with a Tyrannosaurus rex.

Meanwhile, pop superstar Kylie Minogue, who appeared in the Doctor Who 2007 Christmas special as Astrid Peth, asked Doctor Who fans to “bid for a piece of that history” in a pre-recorded video.

Her waitress costume from the episode titled Voyage Of The Damned is up for auction, alongside Jodie Whittaker’s Tardis used on the set of 2022’s Eve Of The Daleks episode.

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals were also joined by animated TV dog Bluey to perform a playful dance with moves such as the mashed potato, alligator and the floss in a pre-recorded segment which aired on the show.

Among the stars who joined in with the dancing from home were comedians Josh Widdicombe, Miranda Hart and Frank Skinner, alongside Bez from Happy Mondays, star Jane McDonald, and Sir Lindsay Hoyle in the House of Commons.

Meanwhile, Hollywood star Oldman read a special CBeebies Bedtime Story written specifically for Children In Need, based on a true story.

Children In Need funds family centres, community spaces, youth clubs and refuges, homeless shelters, hospices and helplines across the UK.