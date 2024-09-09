Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Michael O’Leary calls for air traffic control chief to resign

The Ryanair boss urged Martin Rolfe to step down and ‘allow someone competent’ to take over, following further disruption at Gatwick Airport.

Neil Lancefield
Monday 09 September 2024 02:31
Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has issued fresh calls for the resignation of the chief executive of air traffic control provider Nats (Brian Lawless/PA)
Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has issued fresh calls for the resignation of the chief executive of air traffic control provider Nats (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Archive)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.

Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.

Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election

Head shot of Andrew Feinberg

Andrew Feinberg

White House Correspondent

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has issued fresh calls for the resignation of the chief executive of air traffic control (ATC) provider Nats.

Mr O’Leary urged Martin Rolfe to step down and “allow someone competent” to take over after flights were disrupted at Gatwick Airport on Sunday due to “Nats staff shortages”.

The airline’s chief executive has repeatedly criticised Mr Rolfe, particularly over the widespread disruption at UK airports during last year’s August Bank Holiday Monday, which was caused by a Nats technical failure.

Gatwick flights have frequently been disrupted due to ATC staffing issues.

Airlines and passengers deserve better

Michael O'Leary, Ryanair

Nats previously said it is “working in line” with a staffing plan agreed with Gatwick bosses when it took over the provision of ATC services at the airport in October 2022, which includes training further controllers.

Mr O’Leary said: “UK Nats staff shortages caused multiple flight delays and cancellations at Gatwick Airport yesterday, Sunday September 8.

“This is the latest in a long line of cock-ups by UK Nats, which has yet again disrupted multiple flights and thousands of passengers at Gatwick. Airlines and passengers deserve better.

“Ryanair again calls on UK Nats chief executive Martin Rolfe to step down and allow someone competent to run an efficient UK ATC service, which airlines and passengers are entitled to expect.

“If he won’t go, then (new Transport Secretary) Louise Haigh should sack him.”

Nats and Gatwick have been approached for a comment.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in