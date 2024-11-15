Gary Lineker says ‘right time’ to leave Match Of The Day as BBC plan changes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Gary Lineker said hosting Match Of The Day for more than two decades has been “an absolute joy and privilege”, but that it is “the right time” for him to exit and “someone else to take the helm” as the BBC look to make changes to the programme.

The sports broadcaster will step down as host of the football highlights programme at the end of the season but will continue to present coverage of the FA Cup in 2025/26 and the World Cup in 2026, the BBC previously confirmed.

“It has been an absolute joy and privilege to present such an iconic show for the BBC, but all things have to come to an end,” Lineker said on his podcast, The Rest Is Football.

“It came at a point where really the BBC and Match Of The Day, they’ve got the rights for another three years, the cycle starts from next season so it felt like if I just do one more year it would be a bit weird.”

The 63-year-old later added: “I feel this is now the right time.

“I think the next contract they’re looking to do Match Of The Day slightly differently, so I think it makes sense for someone else to take the helm.”

Lineker refused to speculate who would be taking his place.

“Obviously I don’t know who it’ll be, and I would never tell publicly my preference, I don’t think that’d be the right thing to do – but whoever it is, I would say be yourself,” he said.

“I had to fill the ginormous shoes of certain Des Lynam.

“…I would say just be yourself and enjoy it, it’s a wonderful programme to be a part of. It was brilliant before I took over, and it will be brilliant after I leave.”

Lineker has hosted Match Of The Day since 1999.