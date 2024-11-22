Heavy rain alert issued for Cork and Galway as Storm Bert to sweep across island

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Several snow, wind and rain warnings have been issued for counties across the island of Ireland as Storm Bert is expected to land this weekend.

A status red warning has been issued for Galway and Cork on Saturday and there is a risk of flooding and difficult driving conditions in most counties from Friday night until Saturday afternoon.

After a cold snap during the week that created challenging road conditions in several parts of the country, people are now being asked to be aware of hazards on the road this weekend.

Falls of sleet and snow are possible in the north and north west overnight on Friday, forecasters Met Eireann said, as the storm tracks north west.

Flooding and gusty winds are the greater risk on Saturday, but will ease off in the mid-afternoon before more heavy rain moves in from the west.

A status red rain warning is in place for Cork and Galway from midnight until 10am on Saturday, with heavy rainfall expected in west Cork in particular.

Severe flooding, damage to homes and businesses, and dangerous road conditions are possible in those counties, Met Eireann have warned.

A status orange rain warning is in place for the same time period for counties Waterford, Kerry, Clare, Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim, creating a risk of river flooding, very difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility.

Met Eireann has also issued a wind and rain warning for most other counties from 10pm on Friday until midday on Saturday, and a snow-ice, rain and wind warning for Donegal for 12 hours from midnight.

In Northern Ireland, a yellow alert for rain and snow is in place across the region from midnight until 11am on Saturday, while a wind warning is in place until Saturday evening.