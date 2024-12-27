Female prison officer arrested for ‘sex with inmate’
HMP Five Wells is run privately by operator G4S.
A prison officer has been arrested after she was allegedly filmed having sex with an inmate.
Footage of the guard and male prisoner was shared with prisoners at HMP Five Wells, Northamptonshire, the Sun newspaper reported.
A spokesperson for the jail said: “A prison custody officer has been suspended and arrested by Northamptonshire Police on suspicion of misconduct in a public office.
“It would be inappropriate to comment further while they investigate.”
Earlier this year, prison officer Linda De Sousa Abreu, 30, pleaded guilty to misconduct after having sex with an inmate in a cell inside HMP Wandsworth in south London.
A police investigation was launched after officers were made aware of a video filmed inside the jail.