Fianna Fail members vote to ratify programme for government

Fianna Fail members have voted to ratify the draft programme for government for Ireland’s new ruling coalition.

The party faithful resoundingly endorsed – by 812 votes to 62 – the governance plan that was recommended by Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin.

The vote at Sunday’s ard fheis party conference in Dublin was a prerequisite ahead of a sitting of the Dail parliament on Wednesday when the new coalition comprising Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and several independent TDs will be officially appointed.

Fine Gael members must also ratify the draft programme for government prior to Wednesday’s formalities. The outcome of that party’s vote is expected on Monday afternoon.

After weeks of negotiations following November’s general election, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael put together a workable Dail majority with the backing of the Regional Independents grouping of TDs and two independent TDs from Co Kerry, brothers Michael and Danny Healy-Rae.

While Fianna Fail organised the one-off conference to rubber-stamp the programme for government, Fine Gael is holding five regional meetings, the last two of which will take place in Meath and Cork on Sunday afternoon.

The 162-page programme for government, published during the week, includes smaller class sizes, reduced childcare costs and more gardai among its priorities.

Mr Martin is set to replace Fine Gael leader Simon Harris as taoiseach when the Dail meets on Wednesday.

He will hold the premier’s office for three years before it reverts to Mr Harris for the final two years of the mandate.

Mr Martin’s longer turn in the rotating taoiseach arrangement is reflective of the fact Fianna Fail emerged from the election with 10 more seats than Fine Gael (48 to 38).