Family of boy, 15, killed in Sheffield school stabbing visit scene

The family of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death at school have made an emotional visit to the scene.

Harvey Willgoose died at All Saints Catholic High School in Granville Road, Sheffield, at about 12.17pm on Monday.

South Yorkshire Police said a 15-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.

The week before, the school had gone into lockdown when there were “threats of violence” between pupils, parents were told on January 29.

On Tuesday afternoon, Harvey’s mother Caroline and other family members visited the school where flowers, balloons and cards have been left for the popular pupil.

The grieving mother did not wish to comment, but earlier shared posts with her 56,000 followers on TikTok to express her loss.

In one, she wrote: “Our Harvey, no words” with heartbroken emojis and a montage of images of them together.

In another, she wrote: “My Harvey, life is never gunner be the same. Love you so much.”

His sister Sophie wrote on Facebook: “My heart is broken into a million pieces I love you so much Harvey.

“Hug your loved ones a little tighter tonight cos I wish I could.”

A note on a bunch of flowers from one of Harvey’s teachers said: “I only taught you a few times in year 7 but I remember you well.

“Despite being occasionally a little too energetic, you were always polite and friendly. I am so sorry this has happened.”

Brenda Bartholomew’s granddaughter was in the same class as Harvey and heard the attack.

Mrs Bartholomew said: “She heard the scuffle, she heard the screams.

“They just ran.

“That’s all we want: for our children to be safe.

“She’s very quiet at the moment. It’s just devastating.”

Sheffield United said fans have approached the club to hold a tribute to the young supporter at an upcoming game.

The Championship side said: “We share the shock and distress of the community following this tragic incident and appreciate that discussions are underway with regards to tributes to remember Harvey.”

Meanwhile, South Yorkshire Police urged people not to speculate about the identity of the arrested teenager.

The force said: “Identifying a suspect can prejudice court proceedings and risk a fair and accurate trial.

“At the heart of this devastation is a grieving family and they deserve respect and privacy during this difficult time.

“We will take action against anyone who poses a risk to proceedings. Please consider what you share online and the implications.”

The police’s message was shared by Harvey’s family on social media.

According to a House of Commons research document published in late January, in the year to the end of June 2024 there were 19,903 possession of a knife or offensive weapon offences in England and Wales that resulted in a caution or conviction.

Children aged 10 to 17 were the perpetrators in 18% of the cases.

Amid the fears of knife crime, the former children’s commissioner for England, Baroness Anne Longfield, told the PA news agency: “I wouldn’t like to see teachers in stab vests or bodycams or metal scanners.

“We can’t turn our schools into fortresses or heighten feelings of school being a dangerous place.

“Knife crime instances inside schools do remain extremely rare.”

Patrick Green, from knife crime charity the Ben Kinsella Trust, said schools were “generally safe places”.

He added: “However, we have seen a growing number of incidents in schools.

“Stopping knife crime feels like trying to stop the tide coming in, that despite your best efforts it breaches and it breaches in places that you didn’t expect.”

– Police have asked anyone with information that could assist their investigation to call 101