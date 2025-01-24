One UK player bags £83 million EuroMillions jackpot
The winning player matched all five main numbers and both the lucky star numbers to win £83,474,081.80.
A single UK ticketholder has won an estimated £83 million in Friday’s EuroMillions draw.
The winning main EuroMillions numbers were 02, 11, 19, 30 and 49, while the winning EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers were 03 and 08.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: “Amazing, what a fantastic night for a single UK ticket-holder who has scooped tonight’s £83 million EuroMillions jackpot!
“This lucky winner represents the first UK EuroMillions jackpot win of 2025, what a way to start the year.
“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.”