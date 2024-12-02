Public to see king’s ‘penthouse view’ for first time since 1646 destruction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Visitors to Corfe Castle can now view a tower built for King Henry I for the first time since it was destroyed in the English Civil War.

The Dorset castle was originally built for William the Conqueror in the 11th century and the keep, or king’s tower, was built around 1107 for the leader’s son, Henry I.

Constructed with white Purbeck limestone it was 75ft (23m) tall, positioned on top of a 180ft (55m) hill, and could be seen from miles around, but was destroyed by parliamentarian troops in the civil war in 1646.

The tower had been used to provide Henry with luxurious personal quarters and included the addition of a “garderobe” – an early ensuite – and an “appearance door” from which the monarch and his family could appear in front of his subjects, similar to the way the balcony at Buckingham Palace is used today.

Now the National Trust has created a special viewing platform as part of a three-year £2 million conservation project.

From December 2, visitors will be able to get a close view of the “appearance door” and see the Purbeck countryside from the royal viewpoint.

The restoration work at the castle, which started in 2023, involves specialist masons working from ropes and scaffolding to conserve the stonework, using similar techniques and materials to those of the original builders nearly 1,000 years ago.

James Gould, operations manager at Corfe Castle, said: “Henry I wanted Corfe Castle to be one of his most splendid royal palaces and fitted it out with the latest decoration and fashionable facilities.

“His exclusive penthouse-style royal living quarters at the top of the keep really was cutting-edge for its time.

“There is so much history to explore at Corfe through the eyes of kings both famous and infamous, and visitors will have a unique chance to experience it from this special vantage point.

“I’m personally excited to witness the changing seasons high above the landscape just as the kings of old would have.”

A National Trust spokesman said: “Henry I’s appearances on his balcony enabled him to be seen by a wider audience than could be admitted to the Great Hall.

“His subjects could gather in the outer bailey, and he could also be seen from outside of the castle walls.

“Several kings who followed Henry I enjoyed the use of Corfe Castle, but it was King John who spent more time there than at any other castle, lavishing money on improving it to his tastes.

“However, his own luxurious use of the castle contrasted sharply with his cruelty to others there, using it as a convenient place to lock up, and starve to death, political prisoners.”

The viewing platform has been built to stand alone without affecting the castle and is anticipated to be in place for a year or until the completion of works.

Mr Gould added: “We are extremely grateful to Historic England for allowing the platform to be erected to aid fundraising and secure the castle’s future.

“The platform is something we have never built here before and might never repeat again, so we hope as many people as possible will take the opportunity to come and visit and experience a window into the world of kings.”