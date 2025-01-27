Major incident declared after flooding as rain and wind continues to batter UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A major incident has been declared in Somerset after overnight flooding as rain and wind continue to batter parts of the UK.

Residents in the worst affected areas of Somerset have been evacuated from their homes, with more than 50 flood warnings in effect across England and two in force in Scotland as the UK recovers from Storm Eowyn.

A series of weather warnings – including a fresh yellow rain alert issued on Monday morning – are in place to cover the potential impacts from the less powerful Storm Herminia, a low pressure system named by meteorologists in Spain, which is expected to feel the strongest winds.

A yellow alert for rain was issued by the Met Office at 7.58am on Monday covering parts of southern England until 10am on Tuesday, warning of heavy rain, possible thunderstorms and flooding.

Another yellow warning for rain is in place until 11.59pm covering large swathes of Wales and parts of the West Midlands, with the Met Office predicting 0.8in to 1.6in (20mm to 40mm to fall quite widely and 2in to 2.8in (50mm to 70mm) on higher ground.

And a yellow wind alert is in force until 6am on Tuesday for southern England and parts of Wales, with gusts of 50mph to 70mph possible at times.

With further heavy rainfall expected to fall in the early hours of Monday morning, a major incident was called and a decision was made to carry out precautionary evacuations for residents living in properties in the worst affected areas, as well as a caravan site thought to be at risk Somerset Council spokesman

Somerset Council and police jointly declared a major incident in the region.

A council spokesman said: “Following intense rainfall across the region at the weekend, several parts of Somerset were flooded on Sunday afternoon, including roads and some homes in the centre of Chard and Ilminster.

“With further heavy rainfall expected to fall in the early hours of Monday morning, a major incident was called and a decision was made to carry out precautionary evacuations for residents living in properties in the worst affected areas, as well as a caravan site thought to be at risk.

“Rest centres were set up in Chard, Ilminster and Somerton, and all the relevant agencies will continue to work to keep residents safe.”

Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna warned of unsettled conditions across the country.

“We’ve got a pretty unsettled picture across the UK, with bands of showers moving in from the south west, moving north and east across pretty much all parts as we go through the day,” he said.

“(There) could be a bit of a wintry mix at times across the hills of Scotland and wherever you are those showers will be accompanied by pretty blustery conditions, with gales particularly down towards the South and South West of the UK, with parts of Wales perhaps seeing some of the heaviest bursts of rain.”

Mr Petagna said temperatures are close to the seasonal average, ranging from 6C to 10C, adding: “But if we add on the effect of those showers and those brisk winds, it’s certainly going to feel much colder out and about.”