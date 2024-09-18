Thornberry worried about deadly Lebanon pager attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Chair elect of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee Emily Thornberry has said she is “really concerned” about an attack in Lebanon that killed at least nine people, including members of the militant group Hezbollah, that has been linked to Israel.

Ms Thornberry said she expected Israel’s allies to be asking the country: “What on earth are you doing?” after hundreds of pagers exploded in Lebanon and Syria on Tuesday.

They had reportedly been acquired by Hezbollah in an attempt to evade Israeli intelligence. More than 2,000 people have been injured, including the Iranian ambassador, officials said.

Ms Thornberry, Labour’s shadow foreign secretary when the party was in opposition, was elected by MPs last week as the new chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee.

Speaking on Sky News’ breakfast programme, she said: “We are really concerned about what is happening now in Lebanon. I think the big question is: why? Why is this happening now? And what will the result of that be?

“It seems to be yet another escalation of the conflict which is happening in the Middle East which will affect all of us. And it is very worrying indeed, of course it is, and what the response will be. And is this the first step, and what will Israel do next? Is it part of a larger plan?

“It is very worrying and I would certainly be expecting Israel’s friends to be speaking very seriously to them, and saying: ‘What on earth are you doing? Why is this happening now?’”