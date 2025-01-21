New-look Downing Street briefing room makes TV debut after £80,000 revamp

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has held his first press conference in the Downing Street briefing room after up to £80,000 of taxpayers’ money was spent on a “politically neutral” refurbishment.

The room, in 9 Downing Street, was redecorated during December and the Prime Minister used it on Tuesday morning to make his statement on the Southport atrocity.

The blue panels which had formed the backdrop to the press conference stage have been replaced with wood panels with inlaid lighting.

The colour blue is traditionally associated with the Conservatives in British politics.

A Government crest was fitted on the wall behind the Prime Minister’s podium ahead of Sir Keir’s statement,

The blue panels which surrounded the TV screen on the stage have been replaced by grey ones, while the blue carpet lining the stage has also been swapped for one in various shades of grey.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman has previously described the changes as a “one-off refresh” “to restore the room to a politically neutral setting”.

“The panelling restores the room back to its original state,” the spokesman said. “The cost is obviously a fraction of what the previous administration spent on the room.”

It is understood the cost of the revamp amounted to less than £80,000.

Under Boris Johnson, the previous government spent £2.6 million converting the space into a TV briefing room that opened in 2021, a move Labour at the time labelled a “vanity project”.

The government had planned to hold White House-style press briefings in the room on camera, but scrapped the idea.

The room has since been used to host press conferences as well as the daily lobby briefing for journalists.

It previously served as the courtroom for the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council before it moved to the Supreme Court building in 2009.