Kate named children’s hospice patron as she makes first visit

The Princess of Wales has been named patron of a children’s hospice as she arrived at the institution to meet youngsters with life-shortening conditions and their families.

Kate has followed in the footsteps of Diana, Princess of Wales and the King to become the figurehead of Ty Hafan children’s hospice in south Wales.

The unannounced trip is her second this week and comes as she continues to make a phased return to royal duties after completing a bout of chemotherapy last summer, and follows the princess confirming she is in remission from cancer.

Kate made a surprise appearance at official commemorations, attended by the Prince of Wales, marking Holocaust Memorial Day on Monday and later she is expected to undertake another visit in south Wales celebrating excellence in Welsh textiles manufacturing.

The flurry of royal engagements this week is not thought to indicate that the princess is fully back to work but continuing her gradual resumption of official duties.

Irfon Rees, chief executive of Ty Hafan, based in the village of Sully near Cardiff, said: “We are deeply honoured that Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales has become patron of Ty Hafan and it was an absolute pleasure to welcome Her Royal Highness to our hospice for the first time today.

“As our patron, Her Royal Highness will be an inspiration for children with life-shortening conditions and their families, our dedicated staff and volunteers and everyone who so generously supports us.”

Ty Hafan was founded in 1999 by Suzanne Goodall, after a fundraising campaign lasting more than a decade, when she discovered there was no children’s hospice in Wales.

Diana was patron during the fundraising phase and Charles first took up the role in 2001.

Mr Rees added: “No parent ever imagines that their child’s life will be short.

“Sadly, this is the reality facing thousands of families in Wales. We can’t stop this happening, but together we can make sure that no-one lives their child’s short life alone.”