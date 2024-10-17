Lammy to press China on global issues including Ukraine on first visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Foreign Secretary will urge China to stop supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine on a two-day visit this week as the Government vowed to continue “challenging” the country “where we must”.

David Lammy’s trip on Friday comes with the “firm recognition” that London and Beijing “will not, and do not, always agree”, the Foreign Office insisted.

The visit signals the resumption of high-level engagement with the country, which faces ongoing allegations of human rights abuses against the mainly Muslim Uighur minority group and the detention of British citizen Jimmy Lai.

From stopping Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, to supporting a global green transition, we must speak often and candidly across both areas of contention as well as areas for co-operation in the UK’s national interest Foreign Secretary David Lammy

Concerns also continue to be raised over China’s action in the Taiwan Strait, Hong Kong and UK universities, as well as its backing for Russia amid the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Lammy, who previously described its treatment of Uighurs as a “genocide”, is under pressure to take a robust stance on such issues as he embarks on his first trip to the nation since taking office.

He is expected to meet his counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing to discuss issues ranging from climate and trade to foreign policy matters including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Foreign Office said he would also hold talks with British businesses in Shanghai to discuss “how our economic links with China support growth in the UK”.

Speaking before travelling to the country, Mr Lammy said it was important to speak “candidly” about “both areas of contention as well as areas for co-operation in the UK’s national interest”.

“As permanent members of the UN Security Council with major global economies, the UK and China are global players. Our relationship matters,” he said.

“Engagement with China is pragmatic and necessary to support UK and global interests.

“From stopping Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, to supporting a global green transition, we must speak often and candidly across both areas of contention as well as areas for co-operation in the UK’s national interest.”

The Foreign Office said engagement with Beijing is “vital” due to its position as a rising global power and said the visit would kickstart a “stable, consistent and pragmatic approach to China”.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has outlined the Government’s approach as “co-operate where we can”, “compete where we have different interests” and “challenge… where it is needed”.

China held large-scale military exercises surrounding Taiwan and its outlying islands earlier this week, which Sir Keir described as “not conducive to peace and stability”.

At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, he said: “Stability in the Taiwan Strait is in all of our interests.”

Setting out his wider approach to China, Sir Keir said: “We will co-operate where we can as permanent members of the UN Security Council, on issues such as net zero and health and trade.

“Compete where we have different interests, and challenge… where it is needed to protect national security, human rights and our values. We will put that challenge in.”

In a press release ahead of the visit, the Foreign Office said: “UK diplomatic efforts with China will be one of serious, stable and pragmatic re-engagement across the full spectrum of government, prioritising the UK’s national interests.

“This will come with a firm recognition that the UK and China will not, and do not, always agree.

“We have significant differences including on democratic values and freedoms, Hong Kong and support for Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine; but we also have shared interests, including a global green energy transition, and deep economic links, with China including Hong Kong the UK’s fourth largest trading partner.”