David Lammy calls for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi
The Foreign Secretary said Britain had ‘not forgotten’ those ‘arbitrarily detained’ by the military regime which leads Myanmar.
Myanmar’s military government must release jailed former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, Foreign Secretary David Lammy has said.
The Foreign Secretary said Britain had “not forgotten” those “arbitrarily detained” by the military regime which leads the south east Asian country.
Formerly Myanmar’s democratically elected leader, Ms Suu Kyi, 79, was ousted from power in a coup lead by the military in 2021.
She has been imprisoned ever since.
As first reported by The Independent, Ms Suu Kyi’s son Kim Aris will on Saturday deliver a letter to Myanmar’s London embassy calling for the release of his mother.
Mr Lammy, meanwhile, told the newspaper he wanted to see Myanmar’s population live in peace and democracy.
The Foreign Secretary said: “Four years ago, Myanmar’s military overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi’s democratically elected government, stripping the Myanmar people of their right to a democratic voice.
“Innocent civilians face daily atrocities and thousands of opposition voices, including Aung San Suu Kyi, remain detained on political charges.
“Four years on, we have not forgotten. Release Aung San Suu Kyi. Release all those arbitrarily detained.
“Give Myanmar’s people the peace and democracy they deserve.”
Four years on from the coup, the military government in Myanmar is facing deepening armed resistance from its political opponents across the nation.