Former Pc cleared of dangerous driving after knocking two men off e-bike

A retired police officer has been cleared by a jury for knocking two men off an electric motorbike in order to “protect life”.

Former-Pc Tim Bradshaw, 55, was found not guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, after a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court.

The jury took one hour to reach the verdict, and to clear him of an alternative charge of causing serious injury by driving without due care and attention, in Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex, on November 3 2022.

The court heard that the response officer touched the back wheel of the e-bike with his Ford Focus marked police car, causing the rider, Mason McGarry, and pillion passenger Dominic Mizzi, to lose control and fall to the ground.

Mr McGarry, who was 17 at the time, suffered a broken tibia and required surgery, and told the court that Bradshaw had not given any warning.

The court heard that Mr McGarry had more than 40 convictions, including for robbery, theft and dangerous driving.

Mr Mizzi, 22, also told the court that he had numerous convictions, including for assaulting emergency workers.

Mr Bradshaw, a married father-of-one, told the court that it was Mr Mizzi’s “own stupid fault” that he had been involved in the incident.

He also said that the use of a “tactical contact” manoeuvre had been authorised previously by his superiors, and he was permitted to use “reasonable force”.

Mr Bradshaw, who retired in June last year, said: “I was presented with a situation which in my view was a perfect opportunity to make contact with that bike and stop a pursuit and the increased risk.”

He said that he had “nudged” the electric bike with the bumper of his vehicle and added: “It was light contact, it was light enough, there was not a blemish on my police car.”

He added: “I believed it was a justified, necessary action.”

Mr Bradshaw described in court how police were involved in regular pursuits with electric motorbikes in the seaside town, but were normally unable to stop the riders because of the speed of the vehicles and their ability to go down alleyways and closed roads.

The court also heard that Mr Mizzi had been injured in a previous e-bike accident, and another young man had been killed in a crash nearby in the previous month.

This case demonstrates that police officers only have seconds to make decisions in order to uphold the law Andy Newman, Sussex Police Federation

Andy Newman, deputy chairman of Sussex Police Federation, read a statement outside court on behalf of Mr Bradshaw.

He said: “Today a jury has taken 20 minutes to come to a not guilty verdict and clear the name of retired Pc Tim Bradshaw.

“This case demonstrates that police officers only have seconds to make decisions in order to uphold the law.

“Tim hopes that going forward police organisations will show the bravery and confidence that this jury has shown in supporting and protecting communities.

“Police officers like Tim are out protecting communities 365 days a year making sure that you are safe.

“He would like to thank his legal team, Mark Alfred, MGR Solicitors and Sussex Police Federation, and his family who have supported him through the two years and three months that this has taken to come to court.”