Just Stop Oil activists accused of disrupting West End play may receive cautions

Two Just Stop Oil protesters accused of disrupting a West End production of The Tempest starring Sigourney Weaver may be handed a caution – despite one of them previously entering a not guilty plea.

Richard Weir, 60, of Tynemouth near Newcastle, and Hayley Walsh, 42, of Radcliffe on Trent in Nottinghamshire, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with aggravated trespass at the Theatre Royal in Drury Lane on January 28.

The pair have been accused of climbing on to the stage before setting off confetti and unfurling a banner that read: “Over 1.5 degrees is a global shipwreck.”

Weir initially entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday before being told his case would be adjourned on the basis that he may instead receive a caution.

Walsh, who was never asked to enter a plea, was also told a caution may be administered against her.

The pair are due to appear before the same court again on March 25, but were informed by District Judge Neeta Minhas that this will not be necessary if they are handed cautions during the interim period.

They have been released on unconditional bail.