Newly qualified driver detained after killing three teenagers in head-on crash

A newly qualified driver with a history of speeding, “showing off” and bad driving has been sentenced to two years’ detention for killing three other teenagers in a catastrophic head-on crash.

Edward Spencer also left two young children and their stepmother with life-changing injuries after losing control of his Ford Fiesta while speeding at 64mph on a country road near Shipston-on-Stour in Warwickshire.

A judge sitting at Warwick Crown Court described the actions of Spencer, who was 17 at the time of the crash but is now 19, as “pure folly”.

The court heard Spencer changed his plea at a previous hearing to admit causing the deaths of 17-year-old Harry Purcell and 16-year-olds Tilly Seccombe and Frank Wormald by careless driving.

He also pleaded guilty to three counts of causing serious injury, after crashing into an oncoming car while en route home from Chipping Campden School in Gloucestershire in April 2023 with his three fellow pupils as front and rear seat passengers.

Two young children in the other car suffered life-changing injuries, while their stepmother was knocked unconscious and also badly hurt.

Judge Andrew Lockhart KC was told Spencer, of Armscote Road, Newbold-on-Stour, Warwickshire, only passed his driving test six weeks earlier but social media videos discovered after the crash had exposed a history of “showing off, driving too quickly and failing to heed the warnings of those who were in the car with him”.

It also emerged that Tilly had previously sent a Snapchat message to Spencer complaining about his driving but he had responded that she had “underestimated” him.

Passing sentence, the judge told Spencer his previous and habitual poor driving meant that there was a “terrible inevitability” about the “catastrophic” crash.

The judge said of the social media evidence, including video of Spencer passing a mobility scooter at more than 50mph: “It is disturbing material and it seriously aggravates the position you find yourself in.

“This is material that is indisputable, largely captured on video. There is here clear and crystal clear evidence of previous poor driving.”

The crash was caused by a “lethal combination” of grossly excessive speed and a failure to drive to the road conditions, the judge said.