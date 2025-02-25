Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man, 84, seriously injured in XL bully attack

Cheshire Constabulary say officers destroyed two XL bully dogs at the scene in Warrington

Jabed Ahmed
Tuesday 25 February 2025 04:05 EST
Since February, it has been a criminal offence to own an XL bully dog in England and Wales without an exemption certificate (file photo)
A man in his 80s has been seriously injured following an XL bully attack in Cheshire, police have said.

Officers were called to reports of a dog attack at an address on Bardsley Avenue, Warrington, at around 6.40pm on Monday, Cheshire Constabulary said.

Local officers, supported by a firearms unit, arrived at the address and found 84-year-old man had sustained serious injuries.

The man was taken to Aintree Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police said they destroyed two dogs, believed to be XL bullys, at the scene and a third small dog was also seized.

An investigation has been opened and officers remain at the scene, the force said.

Changes to the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 in February last year meant it became illegal to own an XL bully without a certificate of exemption.

Anyone who owns one of the dogs must have had the animal neutered, have it microchipped and keep it muzzled and on a lead in public, among other restrictions.

In a statement, Cheshire Constabulary said: “At around 6.40pm on Monday 24 February police were called to reports of a dog attack at an address on Bardsley Avenue, Warrington.

“Local officers, supported by the firearms unit, attended the scene and on arrival they found that an 84-year-old man had sustained serious injuries; he has since been taken to Aintree Hospital.

“Two dogs, believed to be XL bully’s, were destroyed by officers at the scene and a third small dog was also seized.

“Enquiries to establish the full circumstance surrounding the incident are ongoing and officers remain in attendance at the scene.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police at www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us, or call 101, quoting IML 2034464.

