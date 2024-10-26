Tommy Robinson march - LIVE: Police braced for extremist protest after Robinson charged with terror offence
Robinson was charged under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000 on Friday, Kent Police said
The Metropolitan Police are preparing to deal with an extremist right-wing protest organised by Tommy Robinson on Saturday, after the 41-year-old was charged with a terror offence.
Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, will miss his own planned ‘Uniting the Kingdom’ march after being remanded into custody by police on Friday.
He is accused of being in contempt of court following the airing of a film at a protest in central London and after attending Folkestone Police station on Friday, he was separately charged with failing to provide his mobile phone Pin to police under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000, Kent Police said.
His supporters are set to hold a demonstration on Saturday, which is expected to be met with a counter-protest organised by Stand Up to Racism.
The Metropolitan Police and British Transport Police are due to be supported by officers from other forces across the country as the Met said there will be a “significant police presence” across the demonstrations.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Rachel Williams, who is leading the policing operation this weekend, said: “We know that when groups with opposing views come together it can lead to conflict and disorder and a key part of our role is ensuring that does not happen.”
Maps of today’s opposing protests
What marches are planned for today?
Tommy Robinson supporters are due to hold a demonstration on Saturday, which is expected to be met with a counter-protest organised by Stand Up to Racism.
The march organised on behalf of Robinson - called ‘Unite the Kingdom’ - is due to march from Victoria station to the southern end of Whitehall, while the counter-protest will begin at Regent Street St James’s and finish at the north end of Whitehall.
Stand Up to Racism has called on its supporters to “take to the streets” in a “massive anti-fascist demonstration”.
The Met said static rallies are expected at the end of both marches.
Met outline policing plans ahead of protest
The Metropolitan Police have set out their plans ahead of planned demonstrations on Saturday.
Tommy Robinson will miss his own planned march - named ‘Uniting the Kingdom’ - after having been remanded in police custody on Friday.
This group are set to march from Victoria Station to the southern end of Whitehall, while a counter protest organised by Stand Up To Racism will march from Regent Street St James’s to the north end of Whitehall. Static rallies will take place at the end of both protest marches.
The force said there will be a significant policing presence ensuring that the two opposing groups are kept apart and pre-emptive conditions have been imposed under the Public Order Act to prevent serious disruption or disorder.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Rachel Williams, who is leading the policing operation this weekend, said: “We know that when groups with opposing views come together it can lead to conflict and disorder and a key part of our role is ensuring that does not happen.
“We have used Public Order Act conditions to ensure that those involved stick to routes and assembly areas that are sufficiently far apart. Officers will be monitoring closely to ensure that conditions are adhered to.
“The impact of frequent significant protest in central London is considerable, not least on the officers deployed to police them. Many would be working in other frontline roles if they weren’t required for these events.
“We’re grateful for the assistance of colleagues from other forces whose contribution means we are able to police protests while also keeping local communities across London safe.”
Tommy Robinson charged with terror offence after failing to provide phone password
Tommy Robinson charged under terror laws
The right-wing figure attended Folkestone Police Station where he was charged under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act, Kent Police said
How Tommy Robinson gave away he was hiding at luxury Cyprus hotel while stoking UK riots
“My kids are crying,” wrote Tommy Robinson from a luxury five-star holiday resort after photographs emerged revealing he had been hiding out in Cyprus.
“We come (sic) here so I could spend some quality time with them. Now they are scared people are coming here to get them.”
The anti-Islam activist has been accused of stoking far-right riots across the UK from outside the country while holed up in the £400-a-night Mediterranean hotel.
Who is Tommy Robinson: From apprentice aircraft engineer to right-wing activist
Tommy Robinson is an angry man: angry at Islam and migration into Britain, angry at the BBC and “mainstream media”. He claims to be angry over antisemitism. He’s often angry about the way police have treated him.
He’s confessed to wasting money on alcohol and partying while receiving thousands of pounds in donations; he’s been in court and in prison – and yet he has huge numbers of devoted followers online.
Robinson, who is one of the most provocative figures in the UK today, made his name – and a career – from being a right-wing activist.
Tommy Robinson to miss planned protest
Right-wing activist Tommy Robinson will miss his own planned march for thousands of people after being remanded into custody by police.
The 41-year-old, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is accused of being in contempt of court following the airing of a film at a protest in central London.
He attended Folkestone Police station on Friday where he was separately charged with failing to provide his mobile phone Pin to police under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000, Kent Police said.