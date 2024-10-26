Tommy Robinson outside Folkestone Police station ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

The Metropolitan Police are preparing to deal with an extremist right-wing protest organised by Tommy Robinson on Saturday, after the 41-year-old was charged with a terror offence.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, will miss his own planned ‘Uniting the Kingdom’ march after being remanded into custody by police on Friday.

He is accused of being in contempt of court following the airing of a film at a protest in central London and after attending Folkestone Police station on Friday, he was separately charged with failing to provide his mobile phone Pin to police under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000, Kent Police said.

His supporters are set to hold a demonstration on Saturday, which is expected to be met with a counter-protest organised by Stand Up to Racism.

The Metropolitan Police and British Transport Police are due to be supported by officers from other forces across the country as the Met said there will be a “significant police presence” across the demonstrations.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Rachel Williams, who is leading the policing operation this weekend, said: “We know that when groups with opposing views come together it can lead to conflict and disorder and a key part of our role is ensuring that does not happen.”