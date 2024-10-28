Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tommy Robinson admits contempt of court

Robinson admitted multiple breaches of a High Court injunction at a hearing on Monday.

Callum Parke
Monday 28 October 2024 06:42
Tommy Robinson (Yui Mok/PA)
Tommy Robinson (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Tommy Robinson has admitted committing contempt of court by repeating false allegations against a Syrian refugee, in breach of an injunction.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, admitted breaching the High Court order made in 2021 as he appeared at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday.

Those who commit contempt of court can be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.

The Solicitor General issued two contempt claims against Robinson earlier this year, claiming he “knowingly” breached the order on multiple occasions.

The 41-year-old appeared in the dock after being remanded in custody on Friday, wearing a grey suit and waistcoat with no tie.

At the start of a hearing, Aidan Eardley KC, for the Solicitor General, said a “resolution” had been reached over the allegations, and read them out to the court.

When asked by Mr Justice Johnson whether he accepted he had committed the breaches, Robinson nodded and then replied “yes”.

The hearing continues.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in