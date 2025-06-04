Tommy Robinson to appear in court charged with harassing two journalists

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Political activist Tommy Robinson is due to appear in court charged with harassing two journalists.

The 42-year-old, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to face charges over his alleged conduct towards two Daily Mail reporters.

He is accused of two counts of harassment causing fear of violence between August 5 and 7 2024.

Robinson, from Luton, Bedfordshire, was released from prison on May 27 after serving a jail term for the civil offence of contempt of court.

He was jailed in October after admitting multiple breaches of an injunction made in 2021, which barred him from repeating false allegations against a Syrian refugee who successfully sued him for libel.

The activist left HMP Woodhill after his 18-month sentence was reduced by four months at the High Court.

He was filmed speaking on his X social media channel for around 20 minutes with longer hair and a bushy beard, and wearing a rosary around his neck, as he left the prison.

Robinson is facing a separate trial in October next year over an accusation that he failed to provide the Pin for his mobile phone when stopped by Kent Police in Folkestone in July 2024.