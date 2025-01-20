Trial of Duke of Sussex’s legal claim against Sun publisher to begin on Tuesday

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The trial of the Duke of Sussex’s legal claim against the publisher of The Sun is set to begin in London on Tuesday.

Harry, 40, is suing News Group Newspapers (NGN) over allegations of unlawful information gathering, claiming that its journalists and private investigators targeted him.

The former Labour deputy leader, Lord Tom Watson, is also taking legal action against the publisher, which ran the now-defunct News Of The World as well as The Sun.

The trial before Mr Justice Fancourt, which has twice been adjourned since the duke began the legal action in 2019, is due to last 10 weeks, with Harry expected to give evidence over several days.

One of the main reasons for seeing this through is accountability, because I’m the last person that can actually achieve that Duke of Sussex

NGN has previously denied any unlawful activity took place at The Sun.

The judge has previously described the court battle as resembling a campaign between “two obdurate but well-resourced armies” that is taking up “more than an appropriate” amount of court time.

Several other high-profile figures have settled their cases against NGN, with 39 people settling claims between July and December last year.

In April last year, actor Hugh Grant settled his legal claim after being advised he risked being liable for £10 million in legal costs if his case proceeded to a trial.

Others who have settled cases include: actress Sienna Miller; ex-footballer Paul Gascoigne; comic Catherine Tate; radio presenter Chris Moyles; Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm; former Boyzone member Shane Lynch and actor Mathew Horne.

Speaking at The New York Times Dealbook Summit in December, the duke said he sought “truth and accountability” through legal action.

He said that 1,300 people had settled their claims, adding: “They’ve settled because they’ve had to settle. So therefore, one of the main reasons for seeing this through is accountability, because I’m the last person that can actually achieve that.”

As we reach the tail end of the litigation, NGN is drawing a line under the disputed matters NGN spokesperson

He also said that he had become “professional” at litigation, but hoped “to retire fairly soon in that regard”.

A spokesperson for NGN previously said: “In 2011, an apology was published by NGN to victims of voicemail interception by the News of the World.

“The company publicly committed to paying financial compensation and since then has paid settlements to those with proper claims.

“In some disputed cases, it has made commercial sense to come to a settlement agreement before trial to bring a resolution to the matter.

“As we reach the tail-end of the litigation, NGN is drawing a line under the disputed matters.

“The civil proceedings have been running for more than a decade and deal with events 13-28 years ago.

“It is common practice, and indeed encouraged in litigation, to seek to settle claims outside court where both parties agree without the cost of a trial.”

The trial is expected to begin at the Rolls Building at 10.30am on Tuesday.