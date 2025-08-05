Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey arrives at court to face rape charges

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey has arrived at court where he is due to appear on rape and sexual assault charges.

The Ghanaian midfielder, 32, has been charged with five counts of rape against two women, as well as a charge of sexual assault against a third woman.

The alleged offences took place between 2021 and 2022 when he was playing for north London club Arsenal.

Partey was wearing a black zip-neck jumper and held a navy blazer as he entered Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning, walking quickly past members of the press.

He was charged four days after leaving Arsenal when his contract expired at the end of June.

The Metropolitan Police said it first received reports of an allegation of rape in February 2022.

Partey’s lawyer Jenny Wiltshire previously said he “denies all the charges against him”, adding he welcomed “the opportunity to finally clear his name”.