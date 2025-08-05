Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey to appear in court charged with rape

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey is due to appear in court charged with raping two women.

The midfielder faces five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault following alleged offences between 2021 and 2022, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The 32-year-old is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Partey’s lawyer Jenny Wiltshire previously said he “denies all the charges against him”, adding he welcomed “the opportunity to finally clear his name”.

The Ghanaian international was charged four days after leaving the North London club when his contract expired at the end of June.

Partey, of Hertfordshire, is accused of two counts of rape against one woman and three counts of rape against another.

The sexual assault allegation relates to a third woman, according to the CPS.

The Metropolitan Police said it first received reports of an allegation of rape in February 2022.

Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020 in a transfer worth around £45 million.

The defensive midfielder signed for the Spanish club in 2012 and made 188 appearances, as well as going out on loan to Mallorca and Leganes.

He played 35 games for the north London club in the Premier League last season, scoring four goals.

Partey has also made more than 50 appearances for Ghana – including at the World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations.

An Arsenal spokesperson previously said: “The player’s contract ended on June 30. Due to ongoing legal proceedings the club is unable to comment on the case.”